WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week

Entertainment
By Merry
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 69
1663876054 604 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 70
1663876055 906 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 71
1663876057 835 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 72
1663876058 644 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 73
1663876059 674 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 74
1663876061 802 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 75
1663876062 493 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 76
1663876064 330 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 77
1663876066 990 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 78
1663876067 456 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 79
1663876069 315 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 80
1663876070 361 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 81
1663876072 327 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 82
1663876073 850 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 83
1663876074 706 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 84
1663876076 612 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 85
1663876077 703 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 86
1663876078 115 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 87
1663876080 449 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 88
1663876081 943 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 89
1663876082 683 Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion
Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week 90
Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince
1660097017 991 Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince
<!–

Heidi Klum ditches the bra AGAIN as she joins vivacious Alessandra Ambrosio in the front row for the Milan Fashion Week Moschino show in a jumpsuit showing plunging neckline

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Published: 18:35, September 22, 2022 | Updated: 20:43, September 22, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Heidi Klum embraced a recurring theme on Thursday night as she joined her good friend Alessandra Ambrosio in the front row at Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week preview.

Just two days after opting to go braless on the first day of this biennial event, the German supermodel once again ditched the bra while attending the latest runway show taking place in Italy’s fashion mecca.

Klum, 49, showed off her cleavage in a plunging sleeveless jumpsuit with a kick-flare detail as she posed for photos ahead of the Milan-based fashion label’s show.

Hard to miss: Heidi Klum embraced a recurring theme at Moschino's Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday night
Hard to miss: Heidi Klum embraced a recurring theme at Moschino's Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday night
Present: she was accompanied by a good friend Alessandra Ambrosio in the front row
Present: she was accompanied by a good friend Alessandra Ambrosio in the front row

Hard to miss: Heidi Klum (L) embraced a recurring theme on Thursday night as she joined her good friend Alessandra Ambrosio (R) in the front row at Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week show

She added to her distinctive look with a pair of lilac heels, while a black leather handbag served as her only accessory as she walked in.

Joining the supermodel, Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, stood out in a vibrant crop top and multi-patterned jacket, paired with a matching mini skirt.

With vibrancy and color at the top of the agenda for many of Thursday’s guests, she completed her look with mismatched red strappy heels and a neon green handbag.

Don't mind me: German supermodel has once again ditched the bra while attending the latest runway show taking place in Italy's fashion mecca
Don't mind me: German supermodel has once again ditched the bra while attending the latest runway show taking place in Italy's fashion mecca

Don’t mind me: German supermodel has once again ditched the bra while attending the latest runway show taking place in Italy’s fashion mecca

Earlier: Klum also went braless while attending the ABOUT YOU fashion show with daughter Leni in Milan on Tuesday night
Earlier: Klum also went braless while attending the ABOUT YOU fashion show with daughter Leni in Milan on Tuesday night

Earlier: Klum also went braless while attending the ABOUT YOU fashion show with daughter Leni in Milan on Tuesday night

Looks good: Klum showed off her plunging neckline in a plunging sleeveless jumpsuit with a kick-flare detail as she posed for photos ahead of the Milan-based fashion label's show
Looks good: Klum showed off her plunging neckline in a plunging sleeveless jumpsuit with a kick-flare detail as she posed for photos ahead of the Milan-based fashion label's show
Finishing touch: She added to her distinctive look with a pair of lilac heels, while a black leather handbag served as her only accessory as she entered
Finishing touch: She added to her distinctive look with a pair of lilac heels, while a black leather handbag served as her only accessory as she entered

Looks good: Klum showed off her plunging neckline in a plunging sleeveless jumpsuit with a kick-flare detail as she posed for photos ahead of the Milan-based fashion label’s show

Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini
In good company: (LR) Chiara Ferragni, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Moschino show in Milan on Thursday evening
In good company: (LR) Chiara Ferragni, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Moschino show in Milan on Thursday evening

In good company: (LR) Chiara Ferragni, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Moschino show in Milan on Thursday evening

Milan Fashion Week was first established in 1958 and is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

The show welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season. This year, Gucci, Prada and Versace, among others, will unveil their latest collections.

Klum recently promised that her fans will be speechless when they see her Halloween costume this year, with the star claiming it is her “most anticipated” look yet.

Cheerful: the three friends were in a good mood as they made their way to the exclusive event
Cheerful: the three friends were in a good mood as they made their way to the exclusive event

Cheerful: the three friends were in a good mood as they made their way to the exclusive event

Good times: Klum laughed and joked with Brazilian model Alessandra before the show
Good times: Klum laughed and joked with Brazilian model Alessandra before the show

Good times: Klum laughed and joked with Brazilian model Alessandra before the show

Standout: Victoria's Secret Angel Ambrosio stood out in a vibrant crop top and multi-pattern jacket, paired with a matching mini skirt
Standout: Victoria's Secret Angel Ambrosio stood out in a vibrant crop top and multi-pattern jacket, paired with a matching mini skirt
Unique: With vibrancy and color at the top of the agenda for many of Thursday's guests, she completed her look with mismatched red strappy heels and a neon green handbag
Unique: With vibrancy and color at the top of the agenda for many of Thursday's guests, she completed her look with mismatched red strappy heels and a neon green handbag

Standout: Victoria’s Secret Angel Ambrosio stood out in a vibrant crop top and multi-pattern jacket, paired with a matching mini skirt

Excited to meet you here: Ambrosio and her model friend greeted each other with a hug
Excited to meet you here: Ambrosio and her model friend greeted each other with a hug

Excited to meet you here: Ambrosio and her model friend greeted each other with a hug

Say cheese: Statuesque Klum also posed for a photo next to Jeremy Scott as they took their seats at the event
Say cheese: Statuesque Klum also posed for a photo next to Jeremy Scott as they took their seats at the event

Say cheese: Statuesque Klum also posed for a photo next to Jeremy Scott as they took their seats at the event

The fashion icon has long been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween” thanks to the many incredible outfits she’s worn for her annual party over the years.

Speaking to DailyMail.com at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards shortly before flying to Milan, the Making The Cut star stated: “I drive myself crazy every time about my Halloween costume because I don’t want to do things that might to be expected .

“I think what I’m doing this year is one of the most unexpected… that no one would think about. People will keep saying “Whattttt?”

As for a hint as to what she’d be wearing, the mum of four simply teased, “I’ll be very claustrophobic in my outfit…”

Make way: J. Balvin opted for a loose-fitting black outfit ahead of the Moschino show in Milan
Make way: J. Balvin opted for a loose-fitting black outfit ahead of the Moschino show in Milan

Make way: J. Balvin opted for a loose-fitting black outfit ahead of the Moschino show in Milan

All set: Klum and Ambrosio greeted photographers after sitting in the front row on Thursday night
All set: Klum and Ambrosio greeted photographers after sitting in the front row on Thursday night
Iconic: Milan Fashion Week was first founded in 1958, is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week
Iconic: Milan Fashion Week was first founded in 1958, is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week

All set: Klum and Ambrosio greeted photographers after sitting in the front row on Thursday night

Here we go: Models were seen walking down the catwalk as the Moschino show kicked off
Here we go: Models were seen walking down the catwalk as the Moschino show kicked off

Here we go: Models were seen walking down the catwalk as the Moschino show kicked off

All at sea: some of the outfits on display raised eyebrows at Moschino's latest show
All at sea: some of the outfits on display raised eyebrows at Moschino's latest show

All at sea: some of the outfits on display raised eyebrows at Moschino’s latest show

Interesting: Moschino brought a touch of absurdity to the proceedings in Milan on Thursday
Interesting: Moschino brought a touch of absurdity to the proceedings in Milan on Thursday
Interesting: Moschino brought a touch of absurdity to the proceedings in Milan on Thursday
Interesting: Moschino brought a touch of absurdity to the proceedings in Milan on Thursday

Interesting: Moschino brought a touch of absurdity to the proceedings in Milan on Thursday

Party time: One model carried a rather flammable looking inflatable and accompanying bag
Party time: One model carried a rather flammable looking inflatable and accompanying bag

Party time: One model carried a rather flammable looking inflatable and accompanying bag

Popular: Milan Fashion Week welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season. This year, Gucci, Prada and Versace will unveil their latest collections
Popular: Milan Fashion Week welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season. This year, Gucci, Prada and Versace will unveil their latest collections

Popular: Milan Fashion Week welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season. This year, Gucci, Prada and Versace will unveil their latest collections

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her model…

Merry

Jeff Bridges, 72, reveals life became…

Merry

Brad Pitt says George Clooney and Paul…

Merry
1 of 4,823

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More