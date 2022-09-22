Heidi Klum ditches the bra once again at Milan Fashion Week

Heidi Klum embraced a recurring theme on Thursday night as she joined her good friend Alessandra Ambrosio in the front row at Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week preview.

Just two days after opting to go braless on the first day of this biennial event, the German supermodel once again ditched the bra while attending the latest runway show taking place in Italy’s fashion mecca.

Klum, 49, showed off her cleavage in a plunging sleeveless jumpsuit with a kick-flare detail as she posed for photos ahead of the Milan-based fashion label’s show.

She added to her distinctive look with a pair of lilac heels, while a black leather handbag served as her only accessory as she walked in.

Joining the supermodel, Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, stood out in a vibrant crop top and multi-patterned jacket, paired with a matching mini skirt.

With vibrancy and color at the top of the agenda for many of Thursday’s guests, she completed her look with mismatched red strappy heels and a neon green handbag.

In good company: (LR) Chiara Ferragni, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Moschino show in Milan on Thursday evening

Milan Fashion Week was first established in 1958 and is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

The show welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season. This year, Gucci, Prada and Versace, among others, will unveil their latest collections.

Klum recently promised that her fans will be speechless when they see her Halloween costume this year, with the star claiming it is her “most anticipated” look yet.

Standout: Victoria’s Secret Angel Ambrosio stood out in a vibrant crop top and multi-pattern jacket, paired with a matching mini skirt

The fashion icon has long been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween” thanks to the many incredible outfits she’s worn for her annual party over the years.

Speaking to DailyMail.com at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards shortly before flying to Milan, the Making The Cut star stated: “I drive myself crazy every time about my Halloween costume because I don’t want to do things that might to be expected .

“I think what I’m doing this year is one of the most unexpected… that no one would think about. People will keep saying “Whattttt?”

As for a hint as to what she’d be wearing, the mum of four simply teased, “I’ll be very claustrophobic in my outfit…”

Make way: J. Balvin opted for a loose-fitting black outfit ahead of the Moschino show in Milan

Here we go: Models were seen walking down the catwalk as the Moschino show kicked off

All at sea: some of the outfits on display raised eyebrows at Moschino’s latest show

Interesting: Moschino brought a touch of absurdity to the proceedings in Milan on Thursday

Party time: One model carried a rather flammable looking inflatable and accompanying bag