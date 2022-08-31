Heidi Klum calls 18-year-old daughter Leni ‘every two hours’ now that she’s in college

Heidi Klum shares how difficult it was for her 18-year-old daughter Leni to cross the country to New York City to study.

The 49-year-old supermodel appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday and revealed that this was Leni’s first day in college.

The America’s Got Talent judges revealed to Corden and photographer Dave LaChappele that she gets angry when Leni doesn’t call her back.

“It’s crazy, today was her first day in college. This weekend she just moved in and I’m calling her. Normally she answers, but then I don’t hear anything for three or four hours,” Klum revealed.

And already my head goes, ‘Where is she? What is she doing? Why doesn’t she answer?’ The worries are already starting,” she added.

She admitted that the whole process of raising her children is “difficult,” starting with their first car.

“First they have a car and they drive, which is difficult. Then they go all over the country, and that is more difficult. I’m scared like non-stop,” she said.

Corden asked how long she waits before calling her daughter again, even though she hasn’t called back.

“This weekend I called every two hours and I’m like, why don’t you just call me back, you know?” Klum conceded.

“Now I want the roommate’s number so I can eavesdrop on the roommate if she doesn’t answer,” she added, which Corden said was a very good idea.

Klum’s plan didn’t stop there, though, adding, “Then I’m going to get the neighbor’s number so I can call them.”

The outing came just days after Klum revealed why she wasn’t participating in a Hulu documentary series about the Victoria’s Secret brand.

Klum had been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for years, tells Variety why she refused to be interviewed for Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

“They asked me if I wanted to be there. And I was like, “If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking at the wrong tree because I had a great time there,” Klum explained.

She added that she had seen the first episode of the docuseries, but added, “Almost no one I knew was on that show. I didn’t know who all those people were,” adding that her time with the brand was the “best time ever.”