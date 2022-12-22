Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz recreate Lady And The Tramp spaghetti scene with a CHURRO at Disneyland

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz threw themselves into the mood this week during a Disneyland trip.

The 49-year-old model and her 33-year-old husband recreated Lady And The Tramp’s iconic spaghetti scene with a churro.

For her leggy new outing, Heidi also showed a touch of Christmas cheer, donning a Santa hat instead of the predictable Mickey Mouse ears.

Look of love: Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz plunged into the spirit of the occasion during a Disneyland trip this week

She donned a shiny purple jacket and complemented her signature blonde locks with shiny gold aviator dresses.

Tom, who is known as the guitarist of the band Tokio Hotel, was reflected in the lenses of Heidi’s sunglasses as they ate their churro.

Heidi extensively documented their escapades on Instagram, including a video of them kissing as they were lifted into the air on the Dumbo ride.

She also threw in the official theme park photo of her and Tom during the final drop on Space Mountain, though she discreetly blocked the strangers’ faces.

Yum: Tom, who is known as the guitarist of the band Tokio Hotel, could be reflected in the lenses of Heidi’s sunglasses as they ate their churro.

Feeling fabulous: For her leggy new outing, Heidi also showed a touch of Christmas spirit, donning a Santa hat instead of the predictable Mickey Mouse ears

There they go: She wrapped herself in a shiny purple jacket and complemented her signature blonde locks with shiny gold aviator dresses

Heidi extensively documented their escapades on Instagram, including a video of them kissing as they were lifted into the air on the Dumbo ride

The happy couple seemed to be spending a lot of time in Galaxy’s Edge, the relatively new Star Wars section of the theme park.

Wrapped in each other’s arms, they formed a storm in front of a life-sized model of Han Solo’s starship the Millennium Falcon from the original Star Wars trilogy.

While posting up a storm on her Instagram page, Heidi also allowed her more than 10 million followers to get a glimpse of their tidbits.

She uploaded a mouth-watering photo of some huge open bread bowls filled with creamy-looking clam chowder.

Sensation: She also tossed the theme park’s official photo of her and Tom during the final drop on Space Mountain, though she discreetly blocked the strangers’ faces

Tom and Heidi married in 2019, before that she was married to Seal, with whom she welcomed her children Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

Heidi also has an 18-year-old daughter named Leni whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but who was adopted by Seal.

Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling world and must answer accusations that she is a ‘fake baby’.

Leggings: The happy couple seemed to be spending a lot of time in Galaxy’s Edge, the relatively new Star Wars section of the theme park

Wrapped in each other’s arms, they formed a storm for a life-size model of Han Solo’s starship the Millennium Falcon from the original Star Wars trilogy

‘It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,’ Leni said, insisting People that she is “doing the work and taking her time” to build a career for herself.

“I got help starting and I know people would dream of starting with what I had,” said Leni, who walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week in July as her mother filmed her proudly from the audience.

“I am so thankful that I was able to take what my mother gave me. But I do the work and put in the time,” she insisted.

“Now I work alone, travel alone, go to school. My mother and I just have the same love for the same thing.’