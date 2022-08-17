Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara stun upon their arrival at America’s Got Talent in LA

<!–

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara stole the show when they arrived Tuesday at the filming of America’s Got Talent at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, California.

Klum, 49, turned for shutterbugs on the red carpet in a flowing green dress while Vergara, 50, looked like a modern pin-up in a strapless jumpsuit.

The The duo judges the talent show together with comedian Howie Mandel and producer Simon Cowell.

America’s Got Talent is currently in its 17th season and airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c.

Klum’s gorgeous green dress had a semi-sheer skirt with slits at the front for her tanned and toned legs to poke through.

The supermodel had her wide cleavage in full view thanks to the plunging neckline of her dress and her waist was secured with a thin green belt.

She gave her 5-foot 9-inch frame a boost by slipping her feet into a pair of reflective gold platform heels.

Glam in green: Klum's gorgeous green dress featured a semi-sheer skirt with slits in the front that allowed her tanned and toned legs to poke through

A pair of large, jeweled earrings, with stones in black, gold, and green, touching the tops of her shoulders.

Klum’s signature dirty blond locks were half up, half styled down and flowed in smooth locks down her chest.

She beamed for shutterbugs as she twirled in a circle to show off her dress in all its glory.

Pinup perfection: Vergara puts on a busty show in her strapless yellow floral jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline

Color coordinated: The Modern Family alum strolled the carpet in a pair of canary yellow pumps that contrasted nicely with her ruby ​​pedicure

Vergara put on a busty show in her strapless yellow floral jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline.

The wrap-around garment had a small cutout under the bust and across the stomach.

The Modern Family alum sauntered across the carpet in a pair of canary yellow pumps that contrasted nicely with her ruby ​​pedicure.

Vergara’s medium length honey colored locks were parted in the middle and worn in glamorous loose curls.

Mother-daughter duo: Terri Seymour stunned in a silky champagne-colored dress with an accordion skirt as she arrived at the AGT live show with her sweet daughter Coco Seymour-Mallon

Simplicity: The 47-year-old actress styled her dress with a pair of nude sandals

Cute! Terri posed for some photos with her little girl, who she shares with her model partner Clark Mallon

She got a sultry look with a soft mix of dark brown eyeshadow and her chubby pout was painted red.

Terri Seymour was stunned in a silky champagne colored dress with an accordion skirt when she arrived at the AGT live show with her sweet daughter Coco Seymour-Mallon.

The 47-year-old actress styled her dress with a pair of nude sandals.

Her dark brown hair was worn in uniform curls that fell over her chest and framed her face.

Swagger: America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews exuded confidence in a bold marigold suit and peach shirt slightly unbuttoned

Terri posed for some photos with her little girl, who she shares with her model partner Clark Mallon.

Always one to make a stylish entrance, Howie Mandel wore a fitted gray suit with a black shirt and patent leather shoes.

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews radiated confidence in a daring marigold suit and peach shirt slightly unbuttoned.