Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara put on a glamorous display in dazzling dresses in California

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara put on a glamorous show on Wednesday as they head to Cecconi’s California restaurant for a sumptuous meal after filming America’s Got Talent.

The reality TV personality, 49, put on a very leggy display in a dazzling silver Dolce and Gabbana mini dress, along with matching heels.

She carried a small silver handbag as she straightened her blond locks and had a radiant makeup look.

Meanwhile, Sofia, 50, showed off her incredible figure in a sparkly gold Nadine Merabi midi dress and increased her height in a pair of matching heels.

The Colombian-born actress opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features while styling her dark brown locks poker straight.

Sofia has been a judge on the popular competition series since 2020, where she teams up with Heidi, Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Heidi initially began appearing on America’s Got Talent during its eighth season, which aired in 2013.

The fashion industry personality served as a replacement for Sharon Osbourne, who had been on the show for six seasons.

The model was not present for the program’s 14th series episodes, and she was replaced by Julianne Hough.

However, she returned for the following season and has remained as a judge ever since.

On the air: Sofia has been a judge on the hit competition series since 2020, where she teams up with Heidi, Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel

Klum spoke about working on America’s Got Talent during an interview with Fox News Digitalwhere she talked about what she was looking for in a contestant.

‘I want to have fun, I want to be entertained, I want to be blown away, but I want to have a good time. I want good vibes from the people,” she declared.

The television figure admitted that she was harder on contestants during her earlier years on the program.

“Maybe I used to be stricter, I don’t know. I feel like maybe I’ve gotten nicer over the years, or they just got so much better,” she said.

Klum added, “Maybe that’s why I’m so much nicer because I don’t have to be so mean.”

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent premiered last May and is currently running.