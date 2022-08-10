Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara filming America’s Got Talent semifinals in LA

<!–

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara brought the glamor on Tuesday night as they hit the red carpet ahead of the America’s Got Talent season 17 semifinals in Los Angeles.

The dynamic duo – who judge the talent show together with Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell – posed side by side in sizzling bright pink dresses.

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent kicked off on NBC in May.

Glamor girls: Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara brought the glamor on Tuesday night as they stormed the red carpet ahead of the America’s Got Talent season 17 semifinals in Los Angeles

Heidi donned a Barbie-inspired one-shoulder dress that drew attention to her skinny legs.

It had a dramatic puff sleeve and a flattering cinched waist.

The 49-year-old supermodel styled the striking dress with a pair of bright pink heels.

Heidi’s bright blonde hair fell in straight locks over her chest and she was adorned with bejeweled chandelier earrings.

Strike a pose: The dynamic duo – who co-judge the talent show competition with Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell – posed side by side in sizzling hot pink dresses

Hourglass: Sofia emphasized her hourglass figure in a ruffled hot pink wiggle dress with a dazzling bejeweled bust

She had an arm around Sofia’s narrow waist as they stepped on the red carpet together.

Sofia emphasized her hourglass figure in a ruffled hot pink wiggle dress with a dazzling bejeweled bust.

The Modern Family alum, 50, showed off her bright red pedicure in a pair of silver platform shoes.

Her honey colored locks were parted on one side and styled straight. As for makeup, the Colombian beauty sported a sultry brown smokey eye and a matte purple lip.

Hey, Barbie! Heidi slipped into a Barbie-inspired one-shoulder dress that drew attention to her skinny legs

Color coordinated: The 49-year-old supermodel has styled the standout dress with a pair of bright pink strappy heels

Sofia and Heidi were joined by fellow judge Howie and the contest host, Terry Crews.

Howie was effortlessly cool in a white blazer with black stripes, which he paired with jet black pants and a plain black T-shirt.

The comedian, 66, completed his AGT look with a pair of white lace-up sneakers and a pair of silver eyeglasses with a pink hue.

Crews looked handsome in a fitted green suit jacket and matching trousers that emphasized his muscular physique.

Blondie: Heidi’s bright blonde hair flowed down her chest in straightened locks and she was adorned with bejeweled chandelier earrings

The actor wore a white long-sleeved shirt under his jacket and slipped his feet into a pair of brown leather shoes.

The two-hour semifinal performances aired Tuesday night on NBC.

Two of the 11 acts will go straight to the finals to compete for the $1 million dollar prize and headline a show in Vegas.

The lucky acts will be revealed during Wednesday’s live semifinal show.