Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara arrive at the America’s Got Talent live show in LA

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara led the red carpet arrivals ahead of Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent live show in Pasadena, California.

Klum, 49, took the plunge in a dazzling Dolce & Gabbana gown with a plunging V-neckline, while Vergara, 50, sizzled in a wrap-around sequined gown.

The dynamic duo was joined by fellow judge Howie Mandel and the evening’s special guest, JoJo Siwa.

Klum’s striking dress had large rhinestones along the neckline that also fell over her cleavage.

The supermodel showed off her toned legs and sky-high heels through the dress’s daring thigh-high slit.

She posed with her hands on her hips and a beaming smile on her face during her time in front of the cameras.

Klum’s signature dirty blond hair flowed down her back in straight strands from a side part. The front of her hair was smoothed to create a sleeker look.

Her fingers and wrists were adorned with thick silver rings and bracelets.

Klum’s makeup artist looked sultry at her and smoked black eyeshadow on the model’s lids and lower lash line.

Klum’s lips were painted with matte nude lipstick and her complexion had a dewy glow.

Vergara’s sparkly dress hugged her enviable hourglass shape and drew attention to her ample cleavage.

It was made of dark green sequins with a beautiful gold shift.

The Modern Family alum gave her petite frame a boost by slipping her feet into a pair of black platform heels.

Her long honey colored locks fell in loose curls across her chest and she wore a bold dark brown smokey eyeshadow look for the evening.

Siwa showed great love for the new girl group XOMG POP! which she created with her mother Jess.

The 19-year-old entertainer rocked an intoxicated black XOMG POP! with the band members on the front.

She styled the top with black pants covered in colorful paint splatters, as well as a pair of sparkly combat boots.

Siwa’s blond hair, which was worn in a braided half-up hairstyle, was decorated with colorful rhinestones.

She posed on the red carpet with XOMG POP! members: Tinie T, Brooklynn and Kiya.

Howie looked sleek in a gray plaid suit styled with white sneakers and a white shirt layered under a black sweater.

Also taking part in the red carpet were Hayden Kristal and Mia Morris.

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent premiered in May, and after weeks of auditions, the live shows began in early August.

The judges, housed at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, are currently weighing the fate of the show’s semifinalists.