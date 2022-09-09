Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni hold hands while skipping along the sidewalks of Manhattan

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni were spotted on a shopping trip in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District on Thursday afternoon.

The 49-year-old supermodel and her daughter, 18, made it a point to hold hands for much of their excursion and at one point were spotted crossing one of the neighborhood’s walkways.

The couple’s outing comes after the latter of the two was featured on the cover of a fashion and beauty magazine.

Heidi stood out wearing a bright yellow jacket over a stark white T-shirt while spending time with her daughter.

The mainstay of the fashion industry also wore short jeans and a set of sneakers.

The America’s Got Talent jury wore white-framed sunglasses and held a red purse over her left shoulder.

Her voluminous blonde hair fell like a waterfall down her back and shoulders as she spent time with her daughter.

Leni opted for a slightly oversized white sweater that was paired with a matching set of Reebok Sneakers.

The model contrasted the bright tone of her outerwear with jet black trousers.

She held a small leather purse over her right shoulder and her bright brown hair fell to her back.

Leni was stunned by a new magazine cover for Hunger, which she shared on her Instagram on Thursday.

This marks the rising runway star’s latest magazine covers since her inception in the industry just two years ago, following roles in Vogue Germany and Glamor Germany.

Since following in her supermodel mom’s footsteps, the teen recently made the move to the Big Apple to begin her freshman year of college and pursue more modeling opportunities.

A close-up photo showed Leni wearing a crisp white blouse unbuttoned at the top.

A black tie has been added to the shirt, along with matching black suspenders for a touch of business chic.

She added an assortment of classic jewelry to the ensemble, including a dainty gold chain necklace and a round pendant in black and gold.

The model also opted for a variety of rings with a similar color scheme of black and gold.

Her makeup was elegantly done, with just a hint of mascara to make her blue eyes stand out. A bright red lipstick was worn to add an extra pop of color to the overall ensemble.

Leni’s dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell in messy waves down her shoulders.

In a short caption accompanying the new post, the star wrote: “stardom shooting with Uncle Rankin.”

Rankin is a well-known British photographer who has collaborated with a number of artists over the course of his career, including David Bowie and Madonna.

He is also the founder of Hunger Magazine, which was launched more than a decade ago in 2011. According to the official website, the publication focuses on ‘culture and fashion’.

During an interview with Extra TV last year, Leni discussed a modeling tip she got from her mother, Heidi, when she started in the industry.

“She always tells me to have fun, and she always says, ‘Bounce around, be fun, be energetic, be excited,'” the star explained.

The media personality also explained that while both her mother and herself enjoy the modeling and fashion industry, their style choices are quite the opposite.

“She calls it grungy,” Leni said, talking about how Heidi sees her own personal fashion. “I just call it oversized… never catch me in super tight jeans, because I don’t like wearing things that are uncomfortable.”

The model’s biological father is Heidi’s ex, Flavio Briatore. Singer Seal, however, legally adopted Leni in 2009 after he tied the knot with the Making The Cut star in 2005. After nearly seven years of marriage, Heidi filed for divorce in 2012, which was finalized two years later in 2014.

Leni, who speaks fluent German, recently left her home to move to New York City to begin her freshman year of college.

Her mother, Heidi, recently discussed her feelings about being far away from her daughter during a recent interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon.

“It’s so sad,” the America’s Got Talent jury admitted. “She just moved in this weekend and I’m calling her. Normally she answers, but then I don’t hear anything for three or four hours.’

‘And already my head goes ‘Where is she? What is she doing? Why doesn’t she answer?’ The worries are already starting,” Heidi revealed.

The supermodel stated that she called Leni every two hours at one point. “Now I want the roommate’s number so I can eavesdrop on the roommate if she doesn’t answer,” Heidi said humorously.

