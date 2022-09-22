Heidi Klum, 49, supports lookalike daughter Leni, 18, at her show during Milan Fashion Week

Proud mum Heidi Klum cut a stylish figure as she supported lookalike daughter Leni at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

The supermodel, 49, graced the red carpet as her offspring prepared to reveal her collaboration with fashion brand About You with a lavish runway show.

Heidi looked fabulous in a white crop top with long flowing sleeves and tied just below her bust.

The stunner paired the top with smart high-waisted black pants that accentuated her stately frame.

Heidi accentuated her natural beauty with a touch of makeup as her blonde locks fell in a soft curl on her shoulders.

Meanwhile, model Leni, 18, opted for a stylish black ribbed combi-set with a mini skirt and matching cardigan.

She kept warm with an oversized alabaster coat and completed the look with a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Leni showed a perfectly sculpted complexion for her big night as she shoved her dark brown hair into a bun.

Later on on her social media, Heidi shared photos from the fashion show as she proudly gushed about her daughter’s incredible achievement.

About You is an online German fashion brand that was first launched in 2014.

The company specializes in casual wear and Leni’s own collection prides itself on its durability.

The model’s biological father is Heidi’s ex, Flavio Briatore. Singer Seal, however, legally adopted her in 2009 after she tied the knot with the Making The Cut star in 2005.

Founded first in 1958, Milan Fashion Week is part of the global Big Four, the others being Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

The annual event welcomes 30,000 visitors and hosts more than 40 shows each season.

This year, Gucci, Prada, Moschino and Versace, among others, will unveil their latest collections.

Day: Heidi accentuated her natural beauty with a touch of makeup as her blonde locks ran in a soft curl to her shoulders