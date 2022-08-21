Heidi Klum, 49, stuns wearing ONLY sunscreen and a hat in a new racy photo for Allure Magazine

Heidi Klum shared a revealing photo on her Instagram earlier on Sunday to promote a photo taken for Allure Magazine.

The German-American model, 49, wore only a thick layer of sunscreen and a stylish hat as she posed for a photo shoot.

The mother of four has been busy reviewing America’s Got Talent and starring in Amazon’s fashion design competition series, Making The Cut.

New photo:

The talented supermodel has uploaded the photo to share with her devoted 9.7 million fans and followers.

She added a short caption to the fashion photo, writing: “It’s another hot one… don’t forget to wear your spf.”

In addition to protecting herself with an extra amount of sunscreen, the star wore a large, fashionable sun hat that cast a shadow over her face from the bright stage lighting.

Heidi has done photo shoots for Allure before, including in 2012 where she posed nude for the magazine.

Stunning:

Heidi began her successful career in the modeling and entertainment industry in 1992, after winning a modeling competition.

In a previous interview with To tempt, the star talked about the difficulties she faced when she was just starting out as a professional model.

“I was too round and too busty and a little too short,” she explained. “And I was a little self-conscious about it.”

The beauty added that because of her size, she had difficulty modeling for haute couture. ‘And I always wanted to be a model first. So I had to say, ‘Okay, you’re going to find other things to do in this industry, or it might not be my industry.’

Beautiful:

Confident:

She also talked about her modeling work on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year. ‘I was too round. It did not work. And I love food too much,” she explained with a touch of humor.

The mother of four recently celebrated her three-year wedding anniversary with husband and Tokio Hotel guitarist, Tom Kaulitz.

The two first met and started dating in 2018, and tied the knot a year later in 2019 on a yacht in Italy.

Special day:

In a recent interview about Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Project Runway alum discussed what made her marriage work.

She revealed that she and her husband often exercise together. “I mean, it actually works really well for us.”

Heidi has four children, including her oldest daughter, Leni, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore.

Happy couple:

In 2004, the model became engaged to musician and singer Seal, and the two tied the knot in 2005. They share three children, Lou, Johan and Henry. Heidi and Seal officially divorced in 2014.

The supermodel’s 18-year-old daughter has followed in her mother’s footsteps, appearing on a cover of Vogue Germany earlier this summer in July alongside Heidi and walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.

Despite having a passion for modeling, Leni will be attending college in New York City this fall.

Heidi revealed how happy she is for her daughter’s next big step in life in an interview with People.

‘At the moment the university is at the top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited about that next chapter in her life.”