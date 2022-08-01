Heidi Klum, 49, shares eye-popping images of her bikini body in St Barts

Heidi Klum shared a dazzling clip on her Instagram page Monday morning.

The 49-year-old German supermodel was seen in a skimpy thong bikini opening her legs to show off her pink, purple and orange slip.

The TV star has been very aggressive in showing off her figure on social media while enjoying a beach holiday in St Barts.

In this new short video she has her head back and her arms back, making her bottom the focus of the photos.

There are palm trees behind her as she sits on a sun lounger with a yellow towel.

Her hair appears wet when curled under her head.

In her caption, she simply wrote “Monday” while adding a smiley face and a heart emoji. There were no comments in the comment box, but she had over 10,000 likes in less than 13 minutes.

The day before, she seemed confident as she showed off her firm derriere in a topless photo wearing only thong bikini bottoms on Instagram.

The America’s Got Talent jury’s long blonde locks looked so wet as they fell down her back.

While writing “My hot girl summer 2022,” the 5ft9in model looked over her right shoulder as she leaned over a balcony overlooking the ocean.

The stunning photo appeared to have been taken during her recent trip to St Barts in the French West Indies.

Social media photos also show her husband Tom Kaulitz enjoying a fun-filled vacation with her four children and his identical twin brother and bandmate, Bill Kaulitz, 32.

A photo of the couple was labeled “Zwillinge,” which is German for twins.

With her true love: she also posted this photo with husband Tom Kaulitz last week

She has a habit of showing off her killer curves: Klum seen on Instagram last month

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, Heidi’s husband was shirtless as she sniffed at him.

The Making the Cut host loves to share romantic messages with her husband and Saturday was no exception.

She used animal face filters to mask some of their amorous activities as they kissed and hugged for the camera.

The model and the Tokio Hotel guitarist have been married since 2019.

Heidi’s 18-year-old daughter Leni is following in her mother’s footsteps as a model and the proud mother couldn’t help but post a photo of her look-alike offspring in a silver one-shoulder mini dress standing next to designer Michael Kors, 62, and another model on her Instagram stories.

The trio turns out to be in a beautiful villa with a sea view.