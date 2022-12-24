Heidi Klum, 49, poses in the spirit of the season with husband Tom Kaulitz, 33, in family photo

Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Saturday with a series of pre-Christmas photos as she enjoyed the holiday weekend with her family.

Klum, 49, wore a red onesie with a matching Santa hat with the phrase “Mama” across the cuff, while others in the family had similar hats with their names on them.

The Making the Cut personality captioned the shot, “Wishing YOU a Merry Christmas,” which featured emojis of a heart, gift, Christmas tree, and party popper.

She was posed with her family, including husband Tom Kaulitz, 33; children Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13; and Kaulitz’s twin brother Bill, 33.

In the family photo, the kids all held up Christmas presents while the Kaulitz brothers matched in red plaid pajamas. The group sat in the living room of the house, surrounded by the family’s dogs.

The supermodel and musician also posed together for a selfie in which Klum held a holiday-themed stuffed animal.

She also took to Instagram Stories with a montage showing family activities like cooking, making music and unwrapping gifts.

Smooch: The supermodel and musician shared a kiss as they exchanged Christmas gifts

Holiday Fun: The twin brothers walked around the house after the presents were opened

Holly Jolly Christmas: Kaulitz was dressed in red plaid pajamas and a Santa hat

The string of posts came days after the German supermodel uploaded a cheeky Instagram video on Thursday in which she wrapped herself in gift wrap to present to her husband.

She happily rolled on the floor in front of her Christmas tree, so that the paper wound its way around her as she moved.

“I just wrapped my husband’s Christmas present,” Heidi joked to the more than 10 million followers she has on the social media platform.

She took the show to her Insta Stories and lovingly filmed Tom as he helped decorate their tree with a rose-shaped ornament.

Then came video of the star being placed at the top of the Christmas tree, which was then decorated with glittering lights.

Meanwhile, Tom has pulled out all the stops for his wife’s gifts in the past, once gifting her a piece of the Berlin Wall.

Tom, like Heidi, is German, but he has the added distinction of being born in communist East Berlin in 1989, just weeks before the wall was toppled.

Heidi’s piece was covered in the work of Thierry Noir, who is believed to have been the first street artist to paint on the wall, an act that was banned at the time.

Thierry, a Frenchman from Lyon, began working on the wall in 1984 and continued to do so illegally for five years in protest until it was demolished.

Making it happen: She took the show to her Insta Stories and lovingly filmed Tom as he helped decorate their tree with a rose-shaped ornament

“My husband was born behind the wall on the East Berlin side, four weeks before it was torn down in 1989,” Heidi wrote alongside an Instagram video of the piece of wall Tom gifted her as he was hoisted into her garden. “This allowed him to grow up in a Germany that was different from the one his own parents had grown up in…”

Tom and Heidi married in 2019, before that she was married to Seal, with whom she welcomed her children Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

Heidi also has an 18-year-old daughter named Leni whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but who was adopted by Seal.

Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling world and must answer accusations that she is a ‘fake baby’.

On the highest branch: Then came a video of the star being placed on top of the Christmas tree, which was then decorated with glittering lights

‘It’s just a fact. My parents are famous,’ Leni said, insisting People that she is “doing the work and taking her time” to build a career for herself.

“I got help starting and I know people would dream of starting with what I had,” said Leni, who walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week in July as her mother filmed her proudly from the audience.

“I am so thankful that I was able to take what my mom gave me. But I do the work and put in the time,” she insisted.

“Now I work alone, travel alone, go to school. My mother and I just have the same love for the same thing.’