Heidi Klum, 49, flaunts her sizzling figure in a series of skimpy bikinis

She was one of many revelers who descended on Black Rock Desert last week for the iconic Burning Man festival.

And Heidi Klum shared a glimpse of her incredible festival outfits on Tuesday after attending the desert event with her husband Tom Kaulitz and their friends.

The model, 49, showed off her sizzling physique in a range of skimpy bikinis, including a two-piece with a moon and star pattern.

She looked sensational in the swimwear that emphasized her toned abs and nimble legs, paired with chunky boots and an extravagant lilac hat.

Another photo she shared on Instagram of the festival showed her wearing a leopard print bikini which she paired with pink neon stockings and a pink wig.

In other photos, she was seen riding a bicycle through the desert holding her beautiful Tom, looking stylish in a fuzzy pink jacket.

She also posed in a nighttime photo with her friends as they cycled around, wearing bandanas and googles to protect them from the sand.

In the lead up to Labor Day, thousands of people from all over the world traveled to the festival – dressed in eccentric and outlandish outfits to party throughout the week.

Outside of her modeling career, Heidi is also a doting mother of four.

Her oldest daughter, Leni Klum, 18, recently moved to New York to attend college and continue her modeling career.

‘I’m [so proud]. You know, she screwed her head on tight,” she told me ET Online. ‘At the moment the university is at the top of the list. It’s not modeling, and she’s looking forward to that next chapter in her life.”

Last week, the model and television personality appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed that it was Leni’s first day in college.

She shared her vulnerability with Corden and fellow guest Dave La Chapelle Klum, acknowledging that she was nervous because her daughter, who usually answered the phone, hadn’t called back in hours.

“It’s crazy, today was her first day in college. This weekend she just moved in and I’m calling her. Normally she answers, but then I don’t hear anything for three or four hours,” Klum revealed.

‘And already my head goes ‘Where is she? What is she doing? Why doesn’t she answer?’ The worries are already starting,” she added.

She admitted that the whole process of raising her children is “difficult,” starting with their first car.

“First they have a car and they drive, which is difficult. Then they go all over the country, and that is more difficult. I’m scared non-stop,” she said.

Corden asked how long she waits before calling her daughter again, even though she hasn’t called back.

“This weekend I called every two hours and I’m like, why don’t you just call me back, you know?” Klum conceded.

“Now I want the roommate’s number so I can eavesdrop on the roommate if she doesn’t answer,” she added, which Corden said was a very good idea.

Klum’s plan didn’t stop there, though, adding, “Then I’m going to get the neighbor’s number so I can call them.”

It came just days after Klum revealed why she wasn’t participating in a Hulu documentary series about the Victoria’s Secret brand.

Klum had been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for years, tells Variety why she refused to be interviewed for Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.

“They asked me if I wanted to be there. And I was like, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking at the wrong tree because I had a great time there,’ Klum explained.

She added that she had seen the first episode of the docuseries, but added, “Almost no one I knew was on that show. I didn’t know who all those people were,” adding that her time with the brand was the “best time ever.”