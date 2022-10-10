Heidi Klum, 49, flaunts her incredible figure in lingerie-clad snaps with her daughter Leni, 18

Heidi Klum turned the heat up on Monday when she posed in a range of gorgeous lingerie with her daughter Leni for an Intimissimi campaign.

The supermodel, 49, looked incredible in a black bra and underwear adorned with white roses, which perfectly showcased her ample cleavage and taut stomach.

Her blonde locks were let down to fall over her shoulders and she wore a light palette of makeup to show off her natural beauty.

Meanwhile, her lookalike daughter Leni, 18, sparkled in a white lace bra and matching underwear.

Her chocolate-colored locks, like her mother’s, were left down and she also wore minimal makeup to let her youthful look shine through.

The Intimissimi campaign was directed by Thomas Hayo in Los Angeles and will launch on October 10.

Leni’s biological father is Heidi’s ex, Flavio Briatore. Singer Seal, however, legally adopted her in 2009 after she tied the knot with the Making The Cut star in 2005.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Heidi filed for divorce in 2012, which was finalized two years later in 2014.

Her daughter has followed in her mother’s footsteps and has made a name for herself in the modeling world.

She recently stunned in a new magazine cover for Hunger and was featured in Vogue Germany and Glamor Germany, and walked last month at Milan Fashion Week.

The social media personality, who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, recently left her home to move to New York City to begin her freshman year of college.

Heidi discussed her feelings about being far away from her daughter during a recent interview on The late late show with James Cordon.

“It’s so sad,” the America’s Got Talent jury admitted. “She just moved in this weekend and I’m calling her. Normally she answers, but then I don’t hear anything for three or four hours.’

‘And already my head goes ‘Where is she? What is she doing? Why doesn’t she answer?’ The worries are already starting,” Heidi revealed.

The supermodel stated that she called Leni every two hours at one point. “Now I want the roommate’s number so I can eavesdrop on the roommate if she doesn’t answer,” Heidi said humorously.

During an interview last year with additional television, Leni discussed a modeling tip she got from her mom Heidi when she started in the industry.

“She always tells me to have fun, and she always says, ‘Bounce around, be fun, be energetic, be excited,'” the star explained.

The media personality also explained that while both her mother and herself enjoy the modeling and fashion industry, their style choices are quite the opposite.

“She calls it grungy,” Leni said, talking about how Heidi sees her own personal fashion. “I just call it oversized… never catch me in super tight jeans, because I don’t like wearing things that are uncomfortable.”