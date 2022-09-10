Heidi Klum, 49, and her daughter Leni, 18, attend Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event in NYC

<!–

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni attended the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event in New York City on Friday night.

The 49-year-old fashion industry personality and her eldest child, 18, stood out posing for several photos at the event.

The America’s Got Talent judges also shared several photos and videos taken during the feature to her Instagram account.

Klum wore a black leather dress that showed much of her upper chest during the event.

The bottom part of the fashion industry mainstay outfit covered her tight legs as she posed with her daughter.

The supermodel added different elements of sparkle to her look with different jewelry.

Her voluminous blonde hair fell like a waterfall down her bum, contrasting perfectly with the dark tone of her clothes.

Leni opted for a dress with a leather top and paired her outfit with a matching set of gloves.

The bottom part of the model’s outfit had a flashy gold leopard print that gave her a bit of texture.

The daughter of the reality TV personality wore a small clutch and adorned with a set of earrings.

Her beautiful dark brown locks were tied up tightly as she spent time with her mother.

Klum shared a video on her Instagram account in which her close friend Zac Posen gave her a kiss on the cheek.

The fashion industry personality enthusiastically shared that he was part of her “family” during the making of the clip.

The television figure also shared a photo with Leni, which was taken during the event, on her behalf.

She also wrote a short message in her post’s caption that simply read, “NY state of mind with my baby.”