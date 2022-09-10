Heidi Klum, 49, and daughter Leni, 18, look more like sisters during NYC outing

Heidi Klum kicked off New York Fashion Week in style, along with the eldest of her four children, 18-year-old daughter Leni.

The mother-daughter duo spent some quality time together on Friday strolling through Manhattan, checking out storefronts and various stores.

Finally, they decided to take a break from all the walking and running, and went for lunch at a restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of NYC.

The longtime supermodel, 49, looked tanned and toned in shiny black pants from black vinyl joggers and a cropped blue tank top.

For a funky edge, Klum layered her look with a colorful tie-dyed jacket and a white leather purse with a red heart-shaped closure.

Her long blond locks were worn and her bangs were messy styled.

The America’s Got Talent judges also wore futuristic-looking sunglasses, which helped with the bright sun.

With a temperature close to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, Heidi decided to take off her blouse and continue in just her tank top.

Leni kept it casual-cool in brown sweatpants and a white long-sleeved top.

The teen model recently replaced her blonde locks with dark brown locks that she wore long and straight for her outing with mom.

It appears that Leni, who also had matching brown eyebrows, made the color change for a recent Dior modeling campaign, according to Hello.

Heidi began a romance with Flavio Briatore, the Italian director of Renault’s Formula 1 team, in March 2003, and although the relationship did not last a year, she welcomed the birth of Leni in 2004.

Two fashionistas: Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps by pursuing a modeling career as well; Klum and Leni seen in 2021

Shortly after, the runway queen began her romance with singer Seal, and in a touching display of affection, he would legally adopt Leni as his daughter.

The Making The Cut star and Seal (born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel), 59, would later have three biological children: daughter Lou, 12, and sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 15.

They were due to divorce in 2014 after nearly nine years of marriage, although the last two were when they were divorced.

The TV personality is now married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. They tied the knot in February 2019.