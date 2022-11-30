Heidi and Spencer Pratt show off mansion complete with GIANT portraits of themselves for MTV Cribs

Heidi and Spencer Pratt opened the doors to their quirky $3 million Pacific Palisades mansion for a new episode of MTV Cribs airing this week.

Reality star Heidi, 35, and husband Spencer, 38, who recently welcomed their second son Ryker, showed off their huge crystal collection during the tour, as well as two huge portraits of themselves in their dining room.

Heidi, who was pregnant with Ryker at the time of filming, stood next to a giant four-foot-tall crystal and said, “This is the first crystal we ever bought that came from a volcano in Peru.

Spencer added: “We’ve been lied to for sure, it’s definitely from Brazil, but you know, there are good sellers.

The tour continued with the couple showing off their citrine crystals – associated with positivity and confidence, along with an elephant ornament made from lepidolite

Heidi said, “It has lithium for healing,” and Spencer added, “This is the Xanax of crystals right there!”

The couple also revealed two giant self-portrait photos of themselves hanging over the dining room table taken by celebrity photographer Martin Schoeller.

Heidi said, “These are our photos of Martin Schoeller, it was a great investment.”

The pair also unveiled their sleek living room and office space, surrounded by framed magazine covers featuring their most dramatic gossip moments.

The clip’s release comes just days after the couple welcomed their son Ryke.r

“Both baby and mom are happy and healthy!” their representatives confirmed to DailyMail.com earlier this month.

In July, the couple joyfully revealed that she and Pratt are expecting another boy.

The couple already share a four-year-old son named Gunner, who they said was “so excited” about their news that he was going to have a baby brother.

Heidi spilled Us weekly that she “couldn’t be happier” the baby is a boy “because in the end my biggest prayer was what would be best for Gunner.”

She announced her pregnancy in early June, debuted her belly on the cover of Us Weekly and revealed she’s due in December.

Now she spilled in the same magazine, “I’m having a boy! Oh my gosh… I took the earliest test to find out and I just felt like my doctor had the answer so I called. And I was like, “Hey, I just wanted to check in and see if you guys have the result?”‘

Heidi revealed that “they said, ‘Actually, we just got them 10 minutes ago.’ So I couldn’t wait for Spencer and I was like, “OK, I’m ready!” They were like, “It’s a boy!” And honestly I was so shocked.’

Although she was initially “convinced” she was going to have a daughter, she “went back and forth because everything felt the same” [when I was pregnant with] Shooter. I was like, “These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.” But I think for the past year I thought I was having a girl.”

When “the shock wore off” at the news that she will have another son, she was elated for what it meant to Gunner.

“I’m so glad we found out so early. Gunner really wanted a brother and he wanted a brother to copy him and share so many things with him, so knowing we’re having a boy we’re all so excited. It makes so much sense for our family.”

Meanwhile, Spencer was also “shocked” about both the baby’s gender and Heidi for discovering their news herself.

“I said, ‘It’s a boy!’ He said, “Oh my god, did you figure it out without me?!” I’m like, “Aren’t you listening? It’s a boy!”” she poured.

‘Speidi’, as they are affectionately known by their fans, became reality stars together on The Hills and got married in 2008 during its run.

After welcoming Gunner in 2017 — and taking DailyMailTV cameras to the hospital — they struggled to have a second child.

When she revealed she was pregnant again, Heidi told Us Weekly that it took her and Spencer “about 18 months” to conceive.

Their friend Brody Jenner, who they co-starred with on The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings, even told them he would pay for them to undergo IVF.

While she felt “really blessed” to have Gunner and “tried not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I have,” she couldn’t escape the nagging feeling that there was a “person missing in our family that I had’. intense love for.’

Heidi shared that “it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had – wanting a sibling for Gunner and expanding our family.”

She had uterine polyps surgically removed last August to improve her chances of getting pregnant again.

“I was nervous about it last night, but today I’m excited,” she said in a video posted on social media about the surgery. “I hope the surgery works and that’s the only reason why I didn’t get pregnant… I’m excited. Please, God, I pray that I can conceive after this.”

MTV’s Cribs starring Spencer & Heidi Pratt, Cesar Milan and Iman Shumpert airs Thursday, December 1 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.