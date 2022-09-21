Hectic moment Yankees fans scramble to capture Aaron Judge’s historic 60th home run

<!–

Sure, it’s hard to hit 60 homers in a single season, but try breaking that historic ball from a scrum of treasure-seeking Yankees fans.

Mike Kessler, a 20-year-old City College of New York student, experienced just that Tuesday in the Bronx, somehow extracting Aaron Judge’s 60th home run from a throng of spectators in the Yankee Stadium stands.

Judge’s ninth-inning longball not only moved him within one home run of Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League records, but also helped propel New York to a 9-8 comeback victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Teammate Giancarlo Stanton ultimately won the game with a walk-off grand slam later in the frame.

But as much as Judge accomplished Tuesday night and throughout his historic 2022 campaign, it was Kessler who came away with a sense of victory.

“It bounced off somebody’s hand,” Kessler said New York Post. ‘I reached and grabbed it and just hugged it. I just choked it. It came out to the side. It was a crazy pile.’

Kessler attended the game with his teammates on the CCNY baseball team when Judge’s ninth-inning homer landed in their approximate location in the left-center field bleachers. A pile-on soon ensued, but when it was over, it was Kessler who had the ball.

“I’m sure it hasn’t been addressed yet,” Kessler told The Post. “I can’t put it into words yet.”

Kessler & Co. however, didn’t keep the ball, instead offering it back to Judge, effectively walking away from a potential six-figure payday in the sizzling hot collectibles market for sports. In return for their kindness, Kessler and his friends received autographed balls and bats from Judge and the Yankees.

‘I just wanted to give back to the success story in whatever way I could. Give back to Judge for everything he’s done for the organization, do my part,” Kessler told Action Network HQ.

Sal Durante, who famously caught Maris’ record 61st home run in 1961, similarly tried to return the ball to Maris, but was told by the slugger to keep it.

“Hold it, kid,” Maris told Durante, as the Brooklynite recounted New York Post. ‘Put it up for auction. Someone will pay you a lot of money for the ball.’

Durante still has the ball, breaking Babe Ruth’s record set in 1927.

The major league record officially remains Barry Bonds’ 73 home runs in 2001. After that, Mark McGwire is second and fourth on the all-time list (70 homers in 1998, 65 in 1999), while Sammy Sosa is third, fifth and sixth in the record books (66 in 1998, 64 in 2001 and 63 in 1999).

However, Bonds, McGwire and Sosa have all been linked to steroids through various media reports, calling into question the legitimacy of their records.

Judge, Maris and Ruth remain free of such claims.