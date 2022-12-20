Hecklers shout ‘shame on you’ as Sturgeon’s controversial trans law is set to be APPROVED

Scottish youths as young as 15 will be able to start the process of legal gender reassignment without parental consent after the SNP blocked an attempt to exclude children from Nicola Sturgeon’s transgender legislation.

The ruling party yesterday confirmed its intention to allow young Scots to change their legal gender from the date of their 16th birthday.

The Gender Recognition Reform Act (Scotland) will remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria currently required to receive a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

It would also lower the minimum age for applicants to 16 and reduce the time it takes an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and 17 – albeit with a reflection period of three months.

Tuesday’s meeting was marred by protests from the public gallery, with opponents of the bill chanting “shame on you all” as another amendment that would make it more difficult for sex offenders to apply for a GRC was voted down.

A number of proposed amendments to the Gender Recognition Reform Act (Scotland) have been rejected by MSPs today

Sturgeon’s close ally Shona Robinson, who is leading the bill through Holyrood, reiterated that time spent living in the opposite sex from age 15 would contribute to the minimum six-month period required to change sex, reports The Telegraph.

Amendments to the proposed legislation were also rejected by the SNP last night. An attempt to keep the legal age at 18 was rejected by a vote of 87 to 37.

Safeguards to prevent registered sex offenders from fraudulently applying to change gender were also defeated, despite concerns that the legislation may be abused by male predators seeking access to women’s spaces.

Green MSP Maggie Chapman, one of the legislation’s strongest supporters, hit back at those behind the proposed amendments for sending transphobic “dog whistles” that she says “equate trans people with sex offenders.”

A final vote on the legislation – allowing people to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRCs) after six months by signing a declaration – will take place today.

The most controversial aspect of the bill is a provision allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to apply for GRCs for the first time.

Critics have criticized the proposal to potentially encourage young people to pursue irreversible medical procedures that they may later regret. Figures show that the number of teens seeking medical help because of their gender has skyrocketed in recent years, especially among teenage girls.

One of the SNP backbenchers accused the Scottish government of favoring sex offenders’ rights over women. Michelle Thomson, who previously described her ordeal after being raped as a teenager, proposed an amendment to prevent those accused of serious sex crimes from receiving a GRC before going on trial.

Thomson expressed concern that victims could also be forced in court to refer to attackers by their preferred pronouns.

Protesters are seen at a candlelight vigil over what they believe is a loss of women’s rights in Scotland

She said, “Does this government understand that they are putting the rights of a GRC seeking man accused of assault or rape above the rights of the victimized woman?”

The Scottish Government opposed the amendment on the grounds that it could breach human rights law.

MSPs will consider the last of the 153 amendments tabled in phase three of the bill – following a marathon session of parliament on Tuesday where members sat until just after midnight – for a final vote on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, MSPs backed a legislative amendment tabled by SNP MSP Gillian Martin meaning that anyone subject to a sexual harm prevention order or a sexual crime prevention order should not apply for a GRC.

Meanwhile, a fellow SNP MSP pushed for applications to be paused if an applicant was charged with a sex offense until their case was settled. The members were divided by 61 votes to 61 – as usual, Deputy Chairman Liam McArthur used his casting vote against the change.

It also appeared that the Scottish Tories were trying to make the procedure last as long as possible, tabling four amendments to the four-member agenda, forcing a vote on the timetable for consideration of amendments, and passing a new motion the MSPs to vote on and a number of points of order – all before the debate on the amendments had started.

The party also chose to put amendments to the vote even if the proposer of the amendments did not.

The bill is one of the most controversial in Holyrood since devolution, with opponents raising concerns about its impact on the safety of women and girls.

But the Scottish Government insists the legislation will not affect the Equality Act, which allows transgender people to be banned from single-sex spaces such as changing rooms and shelters, something confirmed by an earlier amendment by Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy.