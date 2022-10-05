Heavyweight boxing world champion Mike Tyson winds back the clock with an impressive training video

Just weeks after being pictured in a wheelchair, boxing legend Mike Tyson has shared fierce footage of himself in the ring – with impressive speed and power.

Tyson, who has been officially retired since 2005, posted the clip on Instagram Wednesday morning of him hitting pillows with his trainer Rafael Cordeiro.

The former heavyweight champion of the world appeared to be in good shape as he punched, ducked and weaved during the workout – captioning the clip: “Roll with the punches.”

The 56-year-old has struggled with health issues in recent months and was pictured being wheeled through Miami Airport in a wheelchair in August.

Tyson explained that he is suffering from a ‘sciatica flare-up’, a medical condition related to the lower back which is said to be an ‘old problem’.

He has previously revealed back pain caused him to quit boxing – and a serious flare-up in 2020 left him in tears and bedridden for two weeks.

Recently, Iron Mike has spoken morbidly about how he expects his death to come ‘really soon’ while speaking to a trauma and addiction therapist.

“Of course we’re all going to die one day,” Tyson said.

Tyson pictured fighting Larry Holmes in 1988. Dubbed “Iron Mike” and “Kid Dynamite” in his early career and later known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet”, Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever.

“Then when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I’m like, “Wow. It means my due date is coming up, really soon”.’

Tyson made a stunning return to boxing in November 2020, more than 15 years after announcing his retirement from the sport.

Tyson had an eight-round exhibition with American boxing legend Roy Jones Jr, 53, on a pay-per-view which sold a reported 1.6 million packs.

It later emerged in late 2021 that Tyson was in negotiations for a big money fight with YouTuber Logan Paul.

Tyson pictured celebrating his victory against Carl Williams in 1989. Tyson made a stunning return to boxing in November 2020, more than 15 years after announcing his retirement from the sport

Tyson’s latest workout video has received more than 15,000 comments since it was shared with his 19.4 million followers — some of those messages are from rock stars, actors and other athletes.

“This is a 56 year old man… I can’t even do this at 28,” said one Instagram user

“Real talk, at his age still with that strength and speed, THE GOAT!” insisted another.

Others seemed more concerned about the safety of Tyson’s trainer.

“Hope that guy gets paid well,” one person commented

Tyson is lifted into the air after his victory over Frank Bruno in Las Vegas

‘Brother to hell. There’s no way he’s getting paid enough for the weekly slump, added another.

Cordeiro, who trained Tyson for his 2020 fight, claimed at the time that despite his age, Tyson has the intensity, speed and power of a 21-year-old.

‘As soon as we started training I said ‘My Lord’. I didn’t know what to expect from a guy who hasn’t hit the mitts in – I think – almost ten years.

‘So I didn’t expect to see what I saw – I saw a guy with the same speed, the same power as a guy who’s 21, 22 years old.

‘And I can tell; you’d have to be a good guy to spar with Mike because if you don’t prepare, he’ll drop you for sure – 100%. The power is on another level.’