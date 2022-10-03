Heavy rain swells rivers, causing floods in much of Thailand

Residents paddle through flooding in northeastern Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province Monday, October 3, 2022. Heavy rains in northern, northeast and central Thailand on Monday caused severe flooding as some areas were further threatened as authorities had to press to reduce the capacity of dams by discharging water into already overflowing rivers. Credit: AP Photo/Nava Sangthong



Heavy rainfall in northern, northeast and central Thailand exacerbated severe flooding in many parts of the country on Monday, as authorities ordered water to be discharged into already overflowing rivers from dams filled to capacity.

Many areas had already been inundated by seasonal monsoon rains when the remnants of Tropical Storm Noru, which previously swept through the Philippines and Vietnam, flooded parts of the country last week.

Areas affected by the flooding were Chiang Mai, a major city and tourist center to the north, and Sukhothai, an ancient capital and archaeological site that attracts many visitors.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that floods affected at least 45,000 households in 35 counties.

In Chiang Mai, provincial disaster officials warned people with homes near the Ping River to move their properties to higher elevations, even though some areas were already under water.

Officials also issued urgent flood warnings to residents of the north-central provinces of Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phichit after the Yom River overflowed its banks.

In Ubon Ratchathani in the northeast, more than 7,000 people were transferred to 60 shelters after the Moon River flooded, while rescuers waded through medium water to help evacuate residents.

A resident paddles through the water to reach the second floor of his home in northeastern Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province on Monday, October 3, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Nava Sangthong



In Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, provincial authorities have built a flood wall with more than 300,000 sandbags along about 10 kilometers (six miles) of the Chao Phraya River to try to prevent flooding from reaching key areas, the government reported. Thai public television PBS on its website.

