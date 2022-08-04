Heavy rain hits northern Japan, 200,000 urged to evacuate

The Omaki Bridge, which connects to the city of Iide, in Yamagata Prefecture, collapsed after a river flooded.



Bridges collapsed and rivers overflowed as heavy rain hit northern Japan on Thursday, prompting 200,000 residents to evacuate as authorities warned of dangerous flooding.

TV footage showed a muddy mass of broken trees being swept into a mountainous residential area by the downpours, breaking records in some areas.

Two people have been reported missing, top spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Authorities have warned of an increased risk of landslides and flooding.

Public broadcaster NHK said non-mandatory evacuation advisories have been issued to 200,000 residents in five regions: Niigata, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ishikawa and Fukui.

Other TV images showed houses flooded by a flooding river and another muddy waterway reaching the height of a bridge.

Some Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended in the affected areas.

Scientists say climate change increases the risk of heavy rainfall in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Strong rain in 2021 caused a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami, killing 27 people.

And in 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan during the country’s annual rainy season.

