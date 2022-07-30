Heavy Rain Causes Deadly Flooding Across Iran

Videos posted on social media and Iranian news sites showed harrowing scenes water flowing into city centers and residential areas. Rising water collapsed walls, swallowed cars and people drowned as captive spectators screamed for help, videos showed. In some areas, highways turned into lakes.

The old town of Yazd, a UNESCO heritage site with narrow labyrinth alleys, brick houses with domes and ancient cooling elements known as windcatchers, suffered a lot infrastructure damage, and the historic part of the city was evacuated, local media reported. In an area near Yazd, video showed a flock of sheep are swept away by the floods.

The head of emergency operations for the Iranian Red Crescent, Mehdi Valipour, told state television on Friday that most of the victims came from a suburb of Tehran. Imamzadeh Davood, a windswept town on a mountain that draws summer pilgrims to its small religious shrine.

Some local officials and lawmakers said the level of destruction caused by the floods was caused in part by the lack of early warning and training for emergency preparedness, as well as unregulated development.

“A chain of mismanagement led to much greater destruction and death of some of our compatriots in the Imamzadeh Davoud and Kan area,” said Mohsen Pirhadi, a legislator and member of the parliament’s city management committee, after visiting the area. on Friday.

The United Arab Emirates has also experienced heavy, record-breaking rainfall in recent days, with floods devastating roads, shops and cars. The emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah are the worst affected, with fujairah seeing the largest rainfall in nearly three decades, according to local officials and media reports.

The UAE’s interior minister said on Friday that seven Asian foreigners were killed in the floods. At least 4,000 people had been evacuated to shelters, according to media reports, with many homes, businesses and livestock badly damaged or destroyed.