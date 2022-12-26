Heavy police presence as Victory fans blocked a 1-0 loss to Western United

The FA called on all clubs during the week to actively encourage fans not to break the bans or to market tickets to desperate Victory fans.

At the stadium, Victory’s active end was covered with a tarpaulin and the first five rows of seats at both ends of the ground were blocked off and covered with a crowd of a few thousand fans scattered around the stadium.

Veteran West Topor-Stanley sent players on both sides going wild in the 32nd minute when his high boot hit Victory midfielder Chris Ikonomidis’s stomach, knocking the Socceroos international down.

Referee Tim Danaskos had no choice but to show the veteran defenseman a red card, though his West teammates disputed the decision nonetheless.

Despite being down a man, United continued to attack when opportunities arose and moments before the half-time whistle, they earned a corner which James Troisi headed into the box, finding Josh Risdon at the far post for an easy goal and a 1 – 0 lead.