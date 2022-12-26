Heavy police presence as Victory fans blocked a 1-0 loss to Western United

The FA called on all clubs during the week to actively encourage fans not to break the bans or to market tickets to desperate Victory fans.
At the stadium, Victory’s active end was covered with a tarpaulin and the first five rows of seats at both ends of the ground were blocked off and covered with a crowd of a few thousand fans scattered around the stadium.
Veteran West Topor-Stanley sent players on both sides going wild in the 32nd minute when his high boot hit Victory midfielder Chris Ikonomidis’s stomach, knocking the Socceroos international down.
Referee Tim Danaskos had no choice but to show the veteran defenseman a red card, though his West teammates disputed the decision nonetheless.
Despite being down a man, United continued to attack when opportunities arose and moments before the half-time whistle, they earned a corner which James Troisi headed into the box, finding Josh Risdon at the far post for an easy goal and a 1 – 0 lead.
Winning substitute Stefan Nigro fired a shot into the box over the bar in the 85th minute.
At the last minute, Western’s 30 or so active supporters serenaded Victoria with “we are champions, we are champions.”
In other A-League Men news, Melbourne City manager Rado Vidosic admitted he could not be sure whether goalkeeper Tom Glover had gotten over the alleged assault during the pitch invasion by Melbourne Victory fans in the Melbourne derby.
Glover is expected to take his place on the team against the Central Coast Mariners at AAMI Park on Tuesday night after sustaining a concussion and cut head after a bucket of sand was allegedly thrown at him during the pitch invasion .
A 23-year-old Craigieburn man was charged by Victoria Police with violent disorder, missile launching, intent to cause injury, reckless injury, unlawful assault, trespassing on sporting competition space, disruption of a match, disorderly conduct and riotous behavior from the incident. .
“Tommy missed the first few training sessions with a concussion, but he’s trained the last two sessions and he’s ready to play,” Vidosic said Monday.
“We are looking forward to the match, almost 10 days have passed between matches.
“He had a lot of support from the players and everyone around him here and he looks back on his normal state.
“He trained very well and we hope all is well with him, but we’ll know a bit more tomorrow once the game starts.”