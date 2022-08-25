Heavy Metal and Yellow Submarine filmmaker and animator Gerald Potterton dies at the age of 91

Gerald Potterton, the British-Canadian filmmaker best known for his work on the animated classic Heavy Metal and The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine for adults, has died.

The director, writer, producer and animator has died at Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, Quebec, according to the National Film Board of Canada.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of longtime friend and collaborator Gerald Potterton (1931-2022),” the NFB, the Canadian public film and digital media producer and distributor, announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Celebrate with us the life of the director behind Heavy Metal & The Railrodder by revisiting his #NFB filmography → http://bit.ly/PottertonNFB w/ Buster Keaton, 1965.”

RIP: British-Canadian filmmaker Gerald Potterton passed away this week at age 91; he is pictured in 2016

“Gerald came to Canada and the NFB to be part of a new wave of storytelling, one that was fresh and irreverent, and he brought a lot of humor and creativity to every project,” said Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB president and government commissioner for film. in a statement.

He added: “He was also a builder, helping with Potterton Productions to lay the groundwork for today’s independent Canadian animation industry… He was an exceptional artist and a really nice man.”

Potterton began creating animation for the NFB in the 1950s and went on to direct his own classic short films, including two Academy Award-nominated productions: My Financial Career (1962) and Christmas Cracker (1963), which he co-directed. with Norman McLaren, Jeff Hale and Grant Munro.

He also directed live-action films such as the comedy The Ride (1963) and the acclaimed late career Buster Keaton short film The Railrodder (1965).

Making his mark: Potterton began creating animation for the National Film Board Of Canada in the 1950s before starting work on his own films, including The Railrodder (1965), which starred Buster Keaton in an acclaimed late career role

After starting up his own studio – Potterton Productions – in Montreal in 1967, the London, England native returned to his hometown the following year to work on the highly anticipated animation, Yellow Submarine, which was directed by his friend George Dunning.

Potterton is credited with doing the layout for what would come to be known as the ‘Liverpool’ series of the film featuring The Beatles’ hit Eleanor Rigby, according to Deadline.

Potterton would go on to produce the Oscar-nominated animated short The Selfish Giant (1971), based on an Oscar Wilde short story, and a decade later he directed Heavy Metal (1981), which was adapted from the magazine with the same name. name by writers Daniel Goldberg and Len Blum, and produced by Ivan Reitman.

Aimed at a more mature audience, with its graphic violence and sexuality, the animated science fiction-fantasy anthology film featured the voices of several emerging stars of the 1980s such as John Candy, Eugene Levy, Harold Ramis and Joe Flaherty.

Career Path: The London, England native started his own studio – Potterton Productions – in Montreal, Canada in 1967

Working with Fab Four: Potterton returned to his native London in 1968 to work as an animator on The Beatles’ highly anticipated film Yellow Submarine

The popular soundtrack, which also endeared the film to audiences as a cult classic, featured songs from rock bands like Black Sabbath, Blue Öyster Cult, Sammy Hagar, Journey, and Nazareth, among others.

Among his awards during his career, Potterton was selected as one of “Ten Men Who Have Rocked the Animation World” by the World Animation Celebration in 1998.

And because of the lasting influence of his films, the NFB claims there have been more than a dozen retrospectives and lifetime awards for his work over the years, including at the Ottawa Animation Film Festival (1994) and the Seattle Film Festival (1997). .

So far, no official word on Potterton’s cause of death has been released to the public.