Heavy losses keep Russia from reaching target, US officials say

Ukraine has also suffered heavy losses, officials say. The Ukrainian government is reluctant to release figures but has said 100 to 200 of its troops were killed each day.

Because Ukraine has been at war with Russian separatists for nearly a decade, it has a large pool of seasoned veterans available to fight. Still, US officials say the conflict has become the bloodiest land war in Europe since World War II.

But for Russia, the high casualty rate meant slower progress. The result, Mr Kahl said, is that “conditions in the east have essentially stabilized” and Russia has been forced to redeploy its forces to the south as Ukraine intensifies a campaign to retake territory there.

Mr Putin has also expanded his ranks to include former soldiers. But the effectiveness of the battlefield arrivals is “very poor,” a senior defense official told reporters last month.



<!– Behind the Journalism –> What we consider before using anonymous sources.

How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation to tell us? Have they proven reliable in the past? Can we confirm the information? Even if these questions have been answered, The Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The reporter and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

“The Russian military is deeply depleted,” said Seth G. Jones, director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “That affects their ability to fight an effective ground campaign in Ukraine.”

While the Russian military is suffering heavy losses, US and European officials said, it is struggling to get reservists and new recruits into the battle.