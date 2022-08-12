Heavy losses have left Russia behind its target, US officials say.

WASHINGTON — The staggeringly high number of Russian casualties in Ukraine means President Vladimir V. Putin may not be able to achieve one of his major war targets: the entire eastern region of the country this year, Biden administration officials say and military experts. say.

With 500 Russian soldiers killed or wounded each day, according to the latest estimate by US intelligence and military officials, the Russian war effort has slowed to a lingering spurt, officials said.

Russia’s ice pace in the east has been further hampered by the advent of US multi-launch missile systems, which allowed Ukrainian forces to take back some territory and made it more difficult for Russian soldiers to reach other areas.