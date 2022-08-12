Heavy losses have left Russia behind its target, US officials say.
WASHINGTON — The staggeringly high number of Russian casualties in Ukraine means President Vladimir V. Putin may not be able to achieve one of his major war targets: the entire eastern region of the country this year, Biden administration officials say and military experts. say.
With 500 Russian soldiers killed or wounded each day, according to the latest estimate by US intelligence and military officials, the Russian war effort has slowed to a lingering spurt, officials said.
Russia’s ice pace in the east has been further hampered by the advent of US multi-launch missile systems, which allowed Ukrainian forces to take back some territory and made it more difficult for Russian soldiers to reach other areas.
Earlier this summer, Russian troops captured the Luhansk region of Ukraine, the easternmost part of the country. But in neighboring Donetsk, their progress has stalled, not least because of heavy casualties, US military officials said.
“I think it’s safe to suggest that the Russians probably took 70 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months,” Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday, citing deaths and injuries. .
“They have made some incremental gains in the east, although not very much in recent weeks, but that has come at an extraordinary cost to the Russian military because of how well the Ukrainian military has performed and all the aid the Ukrainian military has received. got.”
Two US officials said the estimate of Russia’s losses included about 20,000 dead. Of that number, 5,000 would be mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a private force with ties to Mr Putin, and foreign fighters, said one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss sensitive military matters. . reviews.
US officials say their estimates of casualties are based on satellite imagery, intercepted communications, social media and media reports at the scene.