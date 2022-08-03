Heavily tattooed lollipop lady bites back after trolls say ‘anyone’ can do her job

A young air traffic controller has silenced critics who claimed her job was easy by revealing the dazzling amount she can earn in a five-day work week.

TikTok user Chloe Brianna shares clips, often in hi-vis clothing, about her experience as a fly-in-fly-out road worker in the country of Victoria.

In one video, which has now gone viral with more than a million views, Chloe said she “loved her job” and revealed that her salary can be over $3,000 in one week — of which she earns more than $2,200 after taxes. takes home.

She clarified in the clip that the amount for the week included higher rates for “night shift and living away as a traffic controller,” but also added that her accommodation was paid during her absence.

Chloe Brianna shared a clip on TikTok that has gone viral with over a million views, explaining how much she can earn as a fly-in-fly-out traffic controller (pictured)

She posted the clip after some viewers made cruel comments that it was “not a real job.”

“This is an easy and uneducated job,” said one person.

“Don’t get bored standing there all day,” said another.

Chloe replied that it was “one of the best courses in the world” and “although it can be mentally challenging, it’s worth it.”

In a breakdown of her hours and salary, Chloe said she worked 13 hours Monday and was paid $672.44 plus another $76.88 in subsistence allowance.

She worked a slightly shorter shift at 12 noon on Tuesday, earning $606.22 plus the same road-living bonus.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, she also worked 12 hours a day and earned the $606.22 and allowance for each day.

Friday was a 5.25 hour half shift and she made $275.16 with no compensation for that day.

All told, she worked 66.25 hours and earned more than $3073.75 before tax and $2280.75 after tax.

She later explained that this was a particularly good week and that her salary may vary, for example, in another week, she made $2,379 pre-tax.

But with a conservative estimate of $2,000 a week, and if she managed to work every week, this would be a job worth more than $100,000 a year.

Chloe said she loved her job and shared the clip in response to critics saying her job was easy

Other traffic wardens sharing their experiences with TikTok have shown that work can be irregular and there may be no services for several weeks.

Some commentators also pointed this out with a saying, “Don’t hate, but every traffic warden doesn’t give a damn.”

“Then she has three weeks off because every girl in Australia tries this,” added another.

Maria Kafelas, 21, shared a clip in late 2021 saying videos about being a lollipop lady on social media were misleading.

“I’ve seen a lot of TikTok (videos) related to traffic control, and they’re all positive,” she laments in her post.

“They tell you how much money they earn and how many hours they work.

“They give people false hopes about traffic control…it has to be the most inconsistent job I’ve ever done in my life.”

Ms Kefalas reveals speculation that lollipop ladies are repeatedly making $2000 a week working Monday to Friday, pure fantasy as all traffic wardens in Australia work casually.

“Some weeks yes, I had five days of work, but then I was off for two weeks,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

Maria Kefalas, 21, previously pointed out that working in temperature testing like a lollipop lady was part of the job

“On other occasions I received calls at 11pm asking to be at a job site at 6am the next day or to drive two hours outside of Melbourne on short notice for a 12-hour shift.

“It’s not a stable income at all.”

Her advice to Australians considering a career in air traffic control was to join a trade union.

“That’s where they have all the money — if you get yanked out, they’ll pay for it and you’ll have consistent work,” she said.

“Don’t do it otherwise.”

Are traffic controllers well paid? It’s complicated, but usually not as good as you might think. The national pay rate for a traffic controller is $29.79 per hour – but it can go up to $120 per hour. The pay is better for traffic controllers in union jobs, but that work is harder to find and scarce. Traffic controllers at the CFMEU union in Victoria can earn up to $55.08 per hour. The rate increases to $99.15 per hour on overtime. On holidays, they earn up to $121.18 per hour. Full-time traffic controllers in Victoria are typically advertised as earning between $50,000 and $70,000 per year. According to Seek.com.au, the average annual salary in NSW for an air traffic controller is $76,249. Across Australia, the most common traffic controller salary is between $40,000 and $60,000.