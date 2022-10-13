Heaviest element yet detected in an exoplanet atmosphere

This artist’s impression shows an ultra-hot exoplanet, a planet outside our solar system, about to pass in front of its parent star. As the star’s light passes through the planet’s atmosphere, it is filtered by the chemical elements and molecules in the gas layer. Sensitive instruments allow the signatures of those elements and molecules to be observed from Earth. Using the ESPRESSO instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope, astronomers have found the heaviest element ever in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, barium, in the two ultra-hot Jupiters WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. Credit: ESO/M. kornmesser



Using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), astronomers have discovered the heaviest element ever found in an exoplanet atmosphere: barium. They were surprised to discover high-altitude barium in the atmospheres of the ultra-hot gas giants WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b – two exoplanets, planets orbiting stars outside our solar system. This unexpected discovery raises questions about what these exotic realms might look like.

“The puzzling and counter-intuitive part is: why is there such a heavy element in the upper atmospheres of these planets?” says Tomás Azevedo Silva, a Ph.D. student at the University of Porto and the Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço (IA) in Portugal, who led the study published today in Astronomy and Astrophysics.

WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b are no ordinary exoplanets. Both are known as ultra-hot Jupiters, as they are similar in size to Jupiter while having extremely high surface temperatures reaching over 1000°C. This is due to their proximity to their host stars, which also means that an orbit around each star takes only one to two days. This gives these planets rather exotic characteristics; in WASP-76 b, for example, astronomers suspect it is raining iron.

Yet the scientists were surprised to find barium, which is 2.5 times heavier than iron, in the upper atmospheres of WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. “Given the high gravity of the planets, we would expect heavy elements such as barium to fall rapidly into the lower layers of the atmosphere,” explains co-author Olivier Demangeon, a researcher also from the University of Porto and IA.

“This was in a sense an ‘accidental’ discovery,” says Azevedo Silva. “We weren’t expecting or looking for barium in particular and needed to check if this really came from the planet, as it had never been seen on an exoplanet before.”

The fact that barium was detected in the atmospheres of both ultra-hot Jupiters suggests that this category of planets may be even stranger than previously thought. Although we occasionally see barium in our own sky, as the brilliant green color in fireworks, the question for scientists is what natural process could cause this heavy element to reside at such high altitudes in these exoplanets. “Right now we’re not sure what the mechanisms are,” explains Demangeon.

Ultra-hot Jupiters are extremely useful in the study of exoplanet atmospheres. As Demangeon explains, “Because they are gaseous and hot, their atmospheres are very expansive and thus easier to observe and study than those of smaller or cooler planets.”

Determining the composition of an exoplanet’s atmosphere requires highly specialized equipment. The team used the ESPRESSO instrument on ESO’s VLT in Chile to analyze starlight filtered through the atmospheres of WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b. This made it possible to clearly detect several elements in it, including barium.

These new results show that we have only scratched the surface of the mysteries of exoplanets. Future instruments such as the high-resolution ArmazoNes high Dispersion Echelle Spectrograph (ANDES), which will operate on ESO’s new Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), will allow astronomers to study the atmospheres of large and small exoplanets, including those of rocky planets similar to the earth, in much greater depths and to gather more clues about the nature of these strange worlds.

This research was presented in the article “Detection of Barium in the atmospheres of ultra-hot gas giants WASP-76b & WASP-121b”, which will appear in Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Webb telescope makes first unambiguous detection of carbon dioxide in exoplanet atmospheres

More information:

T. Azevedo Silva et al, Detection of barium in the atmosphere of the ultra-hot gas giants WASP-76b and WASP-121b, Astronomy and Astrophysics (2022). T. Azevedo Silva et al, Detection of barium in the atmosphere of the ultra-hot gas giants WASP-76b and WASP-121b,(2022). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202244489