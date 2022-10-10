Heatwaves will make regions uninhabitable within decades: UN, Red Cross

A woman uses a sheet of paper to fan her child during a power outage during a heat wave in the Pakistani city of Jacobabad in May.



Heat waves will become so extreme in certain regions of the world within decades that human life there will be unsustainable, the United Nations and the Red Cross said Monday.

Heatwaves are predicted to “exceed human physiological and social boundaries” in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and south and southwest Asia, with extreme events leading to “massive suffering and loss of life,” the organizations said.

Heat wave disasters this year in countries like Somalia and Pakistan predict a future of deadlier, more frequent and more intense heat-related humanitarian emergencies, they warned in a joint report.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) released the report ahead of next month’s COP27 summit on climate change in Egypt.

“We don’t want to dramatize it, but the data clearly shows it leads to a very bleak future,” said IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain.

They said aggressive measures needed to be taken immediately to prevent potentially recurring heat disasters, and listed steps that could mitigate the worst effects of extreme heat.

Limits of Survival

“There are clear limits beyond which people exposed to extreme heat and humidity cannot survive,” the report said.

Maps of the world and zoom in on the tropics with the number of days considered “dangerous” or “extremely dangerous” per year.



“There are also likely to be levels of extreme heat above which it is virtually impossible for societies to achieve effective adaptation for everyone.

“On current trajectories, heat waves could meet and exceed these physiological and social limits in the coming decades, including in regions such as the Sahel and South and Southwest Asia.”

It warned that the consequences would be “massive suffering and loss of life, population movements and further entrenched inequality”.

The report said extreme heat was a “silent killer”, claiming thousands of lives each year as the deadliest weather-related hazard — and the dangers would increase at an “alarming rate” due to climate change.

According to a study cited by the report, the number of poor people living in extreme heat in urban areas will increase by 700 percent by 2050, especially in West Africa and Southeast Asia.

“The expected future death rates from extreme heat are staggeringly high — comparable in magnitude by the end of the century to all cancers or all infectious diseases — and staggeringly unequal,” the report said.

Farm workers, children, the elderly and pregnant and breastfeeding women are at greater risk of illness and death, the report said.

“While the climate crisis remains unchecked, extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and floods, hit the most vulnerable people the hardest,” said UN Humanitarian Head Martin Griffiths.

“The humanitarian system is not equipped to handle crises of this magnitude alone.”

The United Nations warned that countries in the Horn of Africa, more Somalia and also Kenya’s arid northern foothills are on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade.



‘In the past unthinkable’

At the COP27, Chapagain urged countries to invest in climate adaptation and mitigation in the regions most at risk.

OCHA and the IFRC proposed five key steps to help combat the impact of extreme heat waves, including providing early information to help people and authorities respond in time, and finding new ways to fund action at the local level.

They also included humanitarian organizations testing more “thermally appropriate” emergency shelters and “cooling centers” while prompting communities to adjust their development planning to account for likely extreme heat effects.

OCHA and the IFRC said there were limits to extreme heat adaptation measures.

Some, such as increasingly energy-intensive air conditioning, are expensive, environmentally unfriendly and contribute to climate change themselves.

If emissions of the greenhouse gases that cause climate change are not aggressively reduced, the world will face “previously unimaginable levels of extreme heat”.

Beating the heat is getting harder, science says

