Heatwave turns deadly as Pennsylvania man and a New York City resident die due to heat exhaustion

The record-breaking heat wave in the US continued in full force this weekend, killing two as unusually high temperatures continue to burn much of the country.

The deaths, reported in New York and Pennsylvania, come as some 77 million Americans across the country are suffering from the scorching temperatures.

Both victims died of hyperthermia brought on by the horrendous heat — which is 13F above average for this time of year in some states.

The extreme weather, which affects the US Midwest, South and Southwest as well as the Northeast, has forced officials in several states to declare the heat emergency and warn citizens to stave off the sweltering heat by staying hydrated and indoors.

Several of that advice came in the Northeast, in cities like Philadelphia and Boston, where temperatures rose to triple digits, forcing officials to postpone events like the acclaimed Boston Triathlon. until August 21.

Elsewhere, in New York, where temperatures reached 100 degrees during the week but felt even hotter on Sunday, another citizen died after high temperatures forced officials to shorten the 2022 New York City Triathlon.

The record-breaking heat wave in the US continued in full force this weekend, killing two as unusually high temperatures continue to burn much of the country. Pictured is the New York City skyline on Sunday

Kids play in the radius of the fire hydrant in New York City’s Bronx, where temperatures were really 104F on Sunday

Similar conditions were — and were — rife across the country in recent days.

In Philadelphia, where temperatures hit 98 degrees above 100 degrees on Saturday, the city warned citizens that temperatures were expected to rise above 100 on Sunday — a record for the city of brotherly love for this particular day of the month.

That heat served as a continuation of temperatures seen over the course of the week — claiming the life of 73-year-old Allentown resident Thomas Bunting.

Bunting, who lived about 75 miles from Philadelphia, died Thursday at his home as a result of the extreme heat, the city’s coroner said, adding that the deceased’s diabetes also played a role in his death.

Days later, the city declared a state of emergency and activated several city services designed to keep people cool — including making air-conditioned libraries available as cooling stations and parking air-conditioned buses for citizens to access throughout the city.

A few hundred miles along the Atlantic coast, Boston also issued an emergency warning on Thursday — an extension of one announced Monday. The new warning will last through Sunday, when temperatures can reach 97 degrees,

However, when humidity and other factors are taken into account, the heat will feel more like 105 degrees, officials warn.

Nearby in the Big Apple, Governor Kathy Hochul also warned citizens of deteriorating temperatures over the weekend, after the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed a heat-related death on Saturday.

Also in this case, other factors — listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease and emphysema — contributed to the unidentified victim’s death, which officials said was caused by hyperthermia caused by “environmental exposure.”

No other information about the death — including the location and time, nor the victim’s age — was immediately released.

A homeless man in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is driven by a friend after being in a local hospital on Thursday due to dehydration. The heat wave, which is affecting multiple regions in the US, has since worsened and has claimed at least two lives

A woman cools off in New York City’s iconic Washington State Park during this week’s record heatwave

A man cools off near the fountain in Washington State Park Thursday as temperatures hit 100F as New York City urged residents to stay indoors

The city was also forced to shorten New York City’s annual triathlon Sunday due to blistering temperatures, which officials say will be 104 degrees at its peak.

New Jersey and Delaware also issued heat emergencies through Sunday night, with officials at the Newark airport reporting 100 degrees in a row Saturday for the fifth day in a row when temperatures on the tarmac reached 101 degrees. Similar temperatures were expected for Sunday.

In addition to the Northeast, the heat wave has also devastated the American Southwest — a region currently at the mercy of a drought unlike any seen in more than 12 centuries.

On Sunday, cities like Las Vegas (106 degrees), Phoenix (105 degrees), San Antonio (101 degrees), and Oklahoma City (105 degrees) all hit the 100 mark.

Other cities, such as Memphis, approached that level, peaking at 98, but most have heat indices well above 100.

People rest in the shade in Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan as temperatures soar into the 90s, the weather that prompted the city to cut its annual triathlon short

A child plays in a water fountain, during a heat wave, in Boston, Massachusetts

Experts warn that the heat – which experts say is the result of climate change and mirrored by a similar phenomenon occurring in the UK – will continue until the end of July, with millions continuing to see record temperatures.

The extreme weather hit the Northeast and Midwest for much of the week for Thursday and Friday, as well as the Great Plains and Midwest, which officials said are likely to see it. potential tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds Saturday through Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Cities like Chicago, Detroit and much of Wisconsin — which also experience unusually high temperatures — also have slightly lower risk of extreme storms.

Meanwhile, parts of the northwest are currently under critical conditions for possible firefighting due to high temperatures in the region.