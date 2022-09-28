Heatwave led to unprecedented melt of Swiss glaciers

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Switzerland’s glaciers are melting like never before, an academic study published Wednesday found, with their ice volume falling by 6 percent in a “disastrous” 2022 amid mounting concerns about global warming and a summer heat wave that swept Europe.

The Swiss Academy of Sciences reports that ice shrinkage in Switzerland’s glaciers — which has the largest volume of glaciers of any country in Europe — surpassed a previous record retreat nearly a generation ago.

“2022 was a disastrous year for Swiss glaciers: All ice melt records were shattered by the severe lack of snow in winter and ongoing heatwaves in summer,” the academy said in a statement, based on data collected by Glamos. the Swiss glacier monitoring network.

The report details the damage in the Swiss Alps: More than six meters of ice melted this year on the Konkordiaplatz summit in the Great Aletsch Glacier in the south, near the Italian border. Small glaciers like Pizol in the east near Liechtenstein, Vadret dal Corvatsch near St. Moritz in the southeast and Schwarzbachfirn in central Switzerland have “practically disappeared,” the team said.

The country this year faced what could be considered a “perfect storm” leading to the major melt. Snow cover in the Swiss Alps has been exceptionally light this year, especially in the southeast, leaving the glaciers with less natural protection from the heat. In addition, a dust drift from the Sahara that covered many parts of Europe in the spring contaminated the snow, causing it to absorb more solar heat.

Then a peak of summer heat swept across Europe, increasing the pressure.

Switzerland isn’t alone: ​​The Bavarian Academy of Sciences in Germany said the ice sheet on the southern Schneeferner in the Alps had melted so much this summer that it could no longer be considered a glacier, leaving Germany now with just four glaciers.

The findings come on top of another study released last month that shows that Switzerland’s 1,400 glaciers have lost more than half of their total volume since the early 1930s.

