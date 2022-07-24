Heatwave drought reveals secret garden that has remained hidden for 300 years

Advertisement

The recent heat wave has uncovered a garden that has been hidden for nearly three hundred years.

Incredible new drone footage and photos show the remains of the 17th-century garden, known as the Great Parterre, on the Chatsworth Estate in Derbyshire.

Head of Gardens and Landscape at Chatsworth Steve Porter described the garden as a ‘hidden gem’ and offered ‘a glimpse into the past’.

The formal European-style garden, which measures 473 to 227 feet, was designed in 1699 for the 1st Duke of Devonshire and is part of a 105-acre garden.

Incredible new drone footage and photos show the remains of the 17th-century garden, known as the Great Parterre, on the Chatsworth Estate in Derbyshire

The formal European-style garden, measuring 473 to 227 feet, was designed in 1699 for the 1st Duke of Devonshire and is part of a 105-acre garden

The intricate arrangement of flower beds and pathways was created to provide a backdrop for the newly completed south side of the Duke’s house.

Just 30 years later, the historic garden was grassed and replaced by the South Lawn.

It has been hidden under a thin layer of dirt and grass ever since, until the remains emerged earlier this week.

As temperatures skyrocketed in the UK, peaking as high as 40C in some areas, the grass in the new lawn dried out more quickly due to its shorter roots, revealing the extensive design of the old garden below.

The intricate arrangement of flower beds and pathways was created to provide a backdrop for the newly completed south side of the Duke’s house

Chatsworth Estate, located in the Peak District National Park, has been owned by the Devonshire family for 16 generations and is currently leased to the charity Chatsworth House Trust

Mr Porter told ITV: ‘We now clearly see the intricate patterns of the historic gardens.

‘The current heat wave is causing problems elsewhere in the garden, but here a hidden gem has come to light that has not been properly enjoyed for nearly 300 years!

“We knew it was there, but it’s normally a green lawn, so everything is hidden.

‘It only comes to light during periods of extreme heat, so climate change could make it more common in the coming years.

“It will disappear again when the temperature drops and we get some rain, but in the meantime it’s great to look back into the past.”

As temperatures skyrocketed in the UK, peaking as high as 40C in some areas, the grass in the new lawn dried out more quickly due to its shorter roots, revealing the extensive design of the old garden below.

While a full restoration of the old garden is not expected to take place anytime soon, there is hope that it can be re-landscaped with gravel once the grass has been restored

Chatsworth Estate, located in the Peak District National Park, has been owned by the Devonshire family for 16 generations and is currently leased to the charity Chatsworth House Trust.

The wider garden is currently undergoing its greatest transformation in nearly 200 years.

And while Mr. Porter the… BBC While a full restoration of the old garden is not expected to take place any time soon, he hoped it could be re-landscaped with gravel once the grass was restored.

He added: “Every time you look you almost see more of the details, more of the rolls of the beds and more of the pathways and it brings it all back to life and you realize how intricate and how amazing it is.” would be. have been.’