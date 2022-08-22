Heather Watson stuns in a white bikini in Vancouver ahead of The US Open 

<!–

She is preparing to compete in the US Open next week.

But British tennis champion Heather Watson enjoyed some downtime for the Grand Slam event as she soaked up the sun in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday.

The sporty sensation, 30, posted a slew of stunning snaps of her time as she posed in a white bikini while standing on the edge of a lake.

Calm before the storm: British tennis champion Heather Watson enjoyed some downtime before the US Open as she soaked up the sun in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday

Heather showed off her taut abs in a second two-piece, this time a navy blue strapless as she climbed a fallen tree.

Heather also uploaded a gorgeous selfie as she lay on the rocky ground letting her dark locks fall around her.

She showed off her natural beauty while holding the camera high and capturing her best angles while wearing dark sunglasses.

Relaxed: The sporty sensation, 30, posted a slew of stunning snaps of her time as she posed in a navy blue strapless bikini while standing on the edge of a lake

Incredible: Heather also uploaded a gorgeous selfie as she lay on the rocky ground and her dark locks fell around her

Heather was joined by fellow British tennis player Jodie Burrage on the trip as the pair sat in the water to cool off from the sun.

In another flash, Heather brushed her dark wet locks back from her face and wrapped herself in a brown towel as she petted a dog.

The tennis star beamed as she posed with Jodie while watching the sunset with friends.

Holiday: The tennis star brushed her dark wet locks from her face and wrapped herself in a brown towel as she petted a dog on a dock

Pals: Heather was joined by fellow British tennis player Jodie Burrage on the trip as the pair soaked in the water to cool off from the sun

Heather showed off her figure in a cropped white top and ripped blue jeans.

Earlier this year, Heather admitted she was ‘deflated’ after her crushing fourth-round defeat at Wimbledon, but insisted her best tennis was yet to come.

The current British number 4 missed a place in her first Grand Slam quarter-final when she was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Germany’s Jule Niemeier at Center Court.

But despite recently turning 30, Watson is confident she can continue to break new ground in her career.

“I’m still quite drained and disappointed,” the world No. 109 said after the game, after becoming the last Briton in women’s singles.

She explained: “I saw today as a big opportunity, I believed in myself and thought I would get through it.

‘But I think that in the women’s game people often break through later. Experience counts for a lot and everyone’s journey is different.

“I broke a barrier this week, so I’m definitely hungry for more. I believe in my tennis and my game. I’ve been here for a long time now, and I hope I’ll be there at least a little longer.”