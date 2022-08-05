Heather Rae Young with Alessandra Ambrosio and Kylie Jenner’s pal Stassie

Heather Rae Young showed off her baby bump at a smashing event in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

The blonde beauty wore a tight black mini dress that showed off her tummy and toned legs as she attended the Stass by Boobytape event. This is a first child for the Selling Sunset star who is married to Flip Or Flop vet Tarek El Moussa.

At the party, Heather rubbed elbows with a few other stars like Vogue supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, for whom the party was being held.

For the event, Young rocked a long blonde ponytail and emphasized her growing bump in a long-sleeved black lace dress.

She completed the look by slipping her feet into a pair of strappy heels with an open toe.

Young recently revealed that she had been experienced ‘separation anxiety’ while Tarek was in Mexico with his two children and other close relatives.

Young was left at their home in Orange County after her doctor advised her not to travel to Mexico while pregnant.

Parts In a lovely beach photo shoot of the couple on her Instagram, she commented that this was the “longest time” they’ve been apart.

“I miss my best friend while he’s away in Cabo with the kids and our families, so I’m flipping through pictures that I love about us. This is the longest we’ve been apart since we’ve been together, so I might be getting a little separation anxiety,” she wrote.

She then asked her 2.9 million followers for tips on how to distract herself while her loved ones are away.

‘Help me distract! What are your favorite books/TV shows at the moment??’ she asked.

She also said her pregnancy hormones have kicked in and shared in her Stories: ‘Until today I was feeling very good hormonally and today I started crying out of nowhere, I don’t know where it came from. But I feel better now, it was just a moment.’