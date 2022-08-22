Heather Rae Young wishes husband Tarek El Moussa a happy 41st birthday with a loving post

<!–

Tarek El Moussa celebrated his 41st birthday in style with family and friends on Sunday.

His wife, Heather Rae Young, 34, started the day with a loving social media post.

Happy Birthday to the man who forever has my heart, my true soul mate ❤️ To the best daddy, my best friend, the most hardworking and devoted man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend and the best partner I could ever ask for,” her message began.

Happy Birthday: Heather Rae Young, 34, wished her husband, Tarek El Moussa, a happy 41st birthday in a loving social media post, describing him as ‘the man who will forever have my heart, my true soul mate ❤️’

Cake: The party ended with a beautiful cake and a rendition of Happy Birthday

She added: ‘Words cannot describe how happy I feel to have you as my person and as the father of our baby boy and of Tay & Bray.

“You showed me what pure happiness is. I love this life we ​​built together and there really isn’t anyone I’d rather grow old with than you. You deserve to feel special every day, but I hope you feel that little bit extra today. Congratulations baby I love you ️❤️❤️’

‘And to everyone else: wish @therealtarekelmoussa a happy birthday!!’

Selling Sunset cast members Vanessa Villela followed suit and wrote, “Happy Birthday” followed by red balloon emojis. Chrishell Stause commented “hotties” with flame emojis.

Heather shared some photos from the big day that started with donuts, which the Malibu Horror Story actress called “The love of my life’s birthday breakfast request.”

Gifts: Birthday gifts included a pair of personalized onesies for the baby the couple is expecting

Baby Bump: Heather showed off her growing baby bump in a green, pink and blue bikini for the poolside celebrations

The mother-to-be, expecting a baby boy, showed off her baby bump in a sexy green, pink and blue bikini and captioned the photo: ‘Daddy’s birthday day!! Pool day.’

Tarek’s children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, who celebrated his seventh birthday last week, were in attendance for the festivities, as was his mother, Dominique.

The pool birthday party was decorated with gold, black and white balloons, including three gold mylar TEM balloons.

Family time: Tarek’s kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, seven, helped their dad celebrate

Comfortable: Tarek was dressed comfortably in shorts and a t-shirt, while Heather added a matching cover-up and white linen pants to her bikini. They were joined at the party by Tarek’s mother, Dominique

The gifts include two rompers for the new baby, one personalized with the letters TEM and the other with the text ‘Baby Griswold’.

Tarek was comfortably dressed for the celebration in dark shorts, a t-shirt. d flip flops and a hat from TEM Capital.

Heather added a cover-up to match her bikini and donned white linen pants for the party, featuring a rendition of Happy Birthday and a birthday cake.