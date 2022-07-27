Heather Rae Young shows off her growing baby bump while preparing for a ‘pilates morning’

Heather Rae Young showed off her growing baby bump in an image shared on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

In the shot, the 34-year-old Selling Sunset cast member donned a form-fitting outfit and placed a hand on her stomach as she made the most of her “pilates morning.”

The reality TV personality is expecting with her husband of nearly a year, Tarek El Moussa.

Young wore a sleeveless black athletic top as he prepared to train.

The social media powerhouse also rocked a set of pink leggings that added color to her look.

The broker added a little extra sparkle to her look for the day with a single gold bracelet.

Her typical pretty wavy blonde hair contrasted perfectly with the dark color of her top and was tied up in a tight bun.

Young and El Moussa first met in 2019 and started dating not long after their first meeting.

The 40-year-old real estate investor was previously married to Christina Haack and their marriage lasted from 2009 to 2018.

The former couple share an 11-year-old daughter named Taylor and a six-year-old son named Brayden.

The now-married couple got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot last October.

Young and El Moussa announced earlier this month that they were planning to start a family.

The reality TV personality told People that she and her husband wanted to use IVF treatments before finding out she was pregnant.

“It was a huge shock. We just didn’t expect this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan,’ she said.

Young then commented that she was particularly pleased with the sudden discovery.

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world has brought us what it was meant to be. I’m so excited it happened this way,” she said.

The reality TV personality also explained that while she was happy to be a stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, she wanted to have one of her own with her husband.

“I started imagining having a child with Tarek. I started to think I just wanted to create something with the man I’m in love with,” she said.

The happy couple revealed they would be welcoming a baby boy into their lives with a video shared on their Instagram accounts last Monday.

Neither Young nor El Moussa have disclosed the arrival date of their upcoming child so far.