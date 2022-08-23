Heather Rae Young shows off her growing baby bump in a crop top after Pilates in Newport Beach

<!–

Heather Rae Young showed off her budding baby bump in a black sports bra and matching leggings Wednesday morning after a Pilates class in Newport Beach.

After her sweat session, the 34-year-old pregnant reality star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, was seen on the phone walking back to her car.

She completed her sporty ensemble with some oversized shades of white, black slides and platinum blonde hair in a sleek high ponytail.

The mother-to-be appeared cheerful as she walked back to her car with a black sweater on her arm.

Young’s little boy is due in early 2023, and she recently gushed on Instagram that while she may be “pregnant,” “don’t slow down.”

Her latest sighting comes after writing a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his 41st birthday.

‘Happy Birthday to the man who forever has my heart, my true soul mate ️ To the best daddy, my best friend, the most hardworking and devoted man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend and the best partner I could ever ask for,” her message began.

She added: ‘Words cannot describe how happy I feel to have you as my person and as the father of our baby boy and of Tay & Bray.

“You showed me what pure happiness is. I love this life we ​​built together and there really isn’t anyone I’d rather grow old with than you. You deserve to feel special every day, but I hope you feel a little extra today. Congratulations baby I love you ️❤️❤️’

‘And to everyone else: wish @therealtarekelmoussa a happy birthday!!’

Selling Sunset cast members Vanessa Villela followed suit and wrote, “Happy Birthday” followed by red balloon emojis. Chrishell Stause commented “hotties” with flame emojis.

Heather shared some photos from the big day that started with donuts, which the Malibu Horror Story actress called “The love of my life’s birthday breakfast request.”

The mother-to-be, expecting a baby boy, showed off her baby bump in a sexy green, pink and blue bikini and captioned the photo: ‘Daddy’s birthday day!! Pool day.’

Tarek’s children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, who celebrated his seventh birthday last week, were in attendance for the festivities, as was his mother, Dominique.

The poolside birthday party was decorated with gold, black and white balloons, including three gold mylar TEM balloons.