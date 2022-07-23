Heather Rae Young shows off her growing baby bump as she steps out with husband Tarek El Moussa 

Heather Rae Young showed off her maternity style as she teamed up with husband Tarek El Moussa.

The 34-year-old real estate mogul wore a sleeveless yellow tank top with white pants.

She walked hand in hand with her husband, 40, as they filmed their new show The Flipping El Moussas on Friday in Long Beach, California.

Heather, a resident of Anaheim, California, pulled part of her blonde hair into a high ponytail.

She let the rest of her shiny locks flow down her back and over her shoulder for the day of filming.

She was ready for the camera in a full face of makeup that complemented her pregnancy glow.

The mother-to-be pulled her high-waisted pants over her budding belly and wore white sneakers.

For his part, Tarek was dressed in a light-colored short-sleeved shirt that he paired with dark jeans.

He looked handsome and cool wearing black square sunglasses.

The father of two, who shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six, with ex-wife Christina Hall, wore a long necklace with a drop pendant.

The TV personality laced the get-up with a pair of worn-out black sneakers.

Beautiful: Heather, a resident of Anaheim, California, pulled part of her blonde hair into a high ponytail

Heather has painstakingly documented her pregnancy journey online, sharing her process from IVF to finally achieving a natural pregnancy.

This week she posted an Instagram story rocking her baby bump in a gym mirror.

She wrote: “Workouts are a little different these days. Cardio on elliptical trainer, incline walking and stepper 2-3 days a week. Reformer Pilates 1-2 days a week.’

The Selling Sunset star wore her platinum locks pulled back and donned a black workout look.

Open book: Heather closely documented her pregnancy journey online, sharing her process from IVF to finally achieving a natural pregnancy

Tarek took to Instagram on Friday to share a “appreciation post” for his wife with his 1.2 million followers.

He uploaded two photos with his bride — whom he married last year — and gushed about her in the caption.

“Appreciation post to my wife who makes it easy to work LONG days…while pregnant,” the statement began.

Thoughtful: Tarek took to Instagram on Friday to share a ‘appreciation post’ for his wife with his 1.2 million followers

He continued: ‘Pregnant or not, although she is the most hard-working woman I know. ‘

The Flip or Flop host added: ‘Spends her days practicing our flips and spends her nights with the kids when we have them or read and prepare for our baby…’

Then he said, “She’s amazing,” with a red heart emoji before addressing his fans when he asked, “Who’s a working mom-to-be or a working mom here!? I want to give you some love too!!’