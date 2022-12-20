Heather Rae Young shows off her baby bump while on a dog walk in Newport Beach

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa stayed warm while rocking a cozy, grey loungewear on a walk with her black Pug, Bugz, around her neighborhood in Newport Beach.

Ahead of the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with husband Tarek El Moussa, the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star looked ready to pop as she continues to inch closer to her due date in early 2023.

For her laid-back outing, the realtor wore a pair of AirPods, black sneakers, a pair of oversized shades, visor and her platinum blonde hair swept into a loose side braid.

She looked relaxed while listening to music or a podcast as she held on to her adorable dog’s light pink leash and enjoyed the fresh air.

Her latest sighting comes just days after she and her spouse announced that a home they are flipping in Los Angeles was robbed.

Despite the stressful incident, the couple are focused on spending some quality time with his daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, who he shares from his past marriage to Christina Haack.

Earlier this week, the blended family and Bugz posed for a sweet photo in front of their Christmas tree in matching red and white pajamas.

‘Happy holidays from the El Moussas,’ the couple captioned a joint Instagram post. ‘This might’ve been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!’

She continued: ‘It’s always chaos and madness taking holiday photos with the kids running around and bugzy girl but we love it & wouldn’t have it any other way. taking matching family jammie photos is our favorite tradition.’

‘Can’t wait to have another baby boy in the picture next year with his cute little Jammie’s!!’ the duo gushed.

Additionally, she has received support from her parents, who she says she feels so ‘lucky’ to have had by her side throughout her pregnancy.