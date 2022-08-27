Heather Rae Young shows off growing baby bump in leggings and tank top while on an errand run

Heather Rae Young hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing updates on her impending bundle of joy since she and husband Tarek El Moussa made their pregnancy news public in July.

And on Friday, the Selling Sunset star proudly showed off her growing baby bump as she headed out on an errand in the Newport Beach area.

Heather, who also goes by her married name El Moussa, stayed comfortable in black leggings and a gray tank top layered over a black sports bra.

She also wore a long-sleeved sweatshirt, just in case.

Knowing she would be on her feet for a longer period of time, the reality star wore a pair of black running shoes and slung a white bag over her left shoulder.

As the sun shone down and the temperature reached the mid-80s, Heather, 34, donned dark sunglasses and pulled her long blonde locks into a ponytail parted in the middle.

So far, the reality star has shown no signs of slowing down since she and her husband announced their surprising baby news.

‘Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa is coming early 2023!!’ the couple wrote on Instagram on July 13, 2022.

From there, they both took to their respective Instagram stories to share more about their pregnancy, which admittedly came as a shock as they struggled with fertility issues.

‘She’s definitely pregnant! You see that belly!’ El Moussa, 41, added.

Heather went on to say: ‘Finally we can announce it. We’ve been hiding it, it’s been really hard, but we’re so excited to have a baby El Moussa!’

The couple, who married in October 2021, would hold a gender reveal party, where they announced they were expecting a baby boy.

This will be Heather’s first child and baby number three for El Moussa, who shares daughter Taylor (11) and son Brayden (6) with ex-wife Christina Hall.

“It’s weird because I never really imagined my life would be a bonus mom to two kids, but now I can’t imagine my life without them,” the former Playboy Playmate told her stepchildren in February 2021. Us Weekly.

She added: ‘I’ve grown so close to Bray and Tay, and I get asked all the time what it’s like to be their bonus mom (and future stepmother!!) and the truth is it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me.

El Moussa and Heather met while on a fishing trip in July 2019, and tied the knot in a ceremony near Santa Barbara last October.