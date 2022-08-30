Heather Rae Young flaunts baby bump in pink blazer and mini-skirt while filming Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young showed off her budding baby bump while filming the sixth season of the Netflix hit reality show at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The 34-year-old reality star-to-be – who will welcome her first child (a son) in ‘early 2023’ – wore a pink blazer over a nude top and matching pink mini skirt with silver heels selected by stylist Caitlyn Jamyes.

Heather – who was seen with at least three different drinks in her hand – was fully contoured with her flaxen locks styled in an elaborate braided updo for the shoot.

Action! Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young showed off her budding baby bump while filming the sixth season of the Netflix hit reality show at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood on Sunday.

‘My Selling Sunset Family!’ Young – with 4 million followers on social media – wrote last Thursday.

“Looking back on some memories together and thinking how crazy it is that we’re about to play Season 6 and 7! We’ve come a long way and we’ve worked hard to get to where we are today.”

The Anaheim-born blonde has also been hard at work with her nine-month-old husband – Flipping 101 host Tarek El Moussa – on their new eight-part docu-series The Flipping El Moussas, which premieres on HGTV next year.

On Monday, Heather and the half-Moroccan 41-year-old attended a football game for his son Brayden.

Welcoming her first child (a son) in ‘early 2023!’ The 34-year-old reality star-to-be wore a pink blazer over a nude top and matching pink miniskirt with silver heels selected by stylist Caitlyn Jamyes

Hydrated: Heather – who was seen with at least three different drinks in her hands – was fully contoured with her flax locks styled in an elaborate braided updo for the shoot

Young wrote last Thursday, “My Selling Sunset family! Looking back on some memories together and thinking how crazy it is that we are about to get into season 6 and 7! We’ve come a long way and we’ve worked hard to get where we all are”

Premiering next year on HGTV! The Anaheim-born blonde has also been hard at work with her nine-month-old husband – Flipping 101 host Tarek El Moussa – on their new eight-episode docu-series The Flipping El Moussas (pictured Monday)

“Straight from work to this,” Young said via instagram story.

‘Where is he? Little Man’s Second Flag Soccer Practice. He’s doing so well. They are all so cute, look at them! I can’t wait for our son to do this, huh?’

After the seven-year-old boy lost the match, early his famous father for an Apple Watch ‘before Christmas’.

“Maybe,” Tarek said. “We’ll talk.”

‘Can’t wait for our son to do this’: On Monday, Heather and the half-Moroccan 41-year-old attended a football game for his son Brayden

‘Hey Bray, you almost got it buddy’: After losing the game, the seven-year-old boy asked his famous dad for an Apple Watch ‘for Christmas’

Tarek replied, “Maybe. we will talk’

El Moussa also fathered 11-year-old daughter Taylor during his seven-year marriage to his former Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack, which ended in January 2018.

On August 9, The Oppenheim Group broker – who is still planning the nursery – revealed 4-D ultrasound images of their unborn son, which ‘fluttered’ her and ‘made her week.

Heather and the Long Beach resident were in the midst of in vitro fertilization treatments when they discovered they were pregnant.

August 20 family portrait: El Moussa also fathered 11-year-old daughter Taylor during his seven-year marriage to his former Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack (not pictured), which ended in January 2018

‘It was so special’: On August 9, Oppenheim Group’s broker revealed 4-D ultrasound images of their unborn son, which ‘fluttered’ her and ‘made her week’

“We had embryos on ice!” Heather and the Long Beach resident were in the midst of in vitro fertilization treatments when they discovered they were pregnant (pictured July 24)

“It was a huge shock. We just didn’t expect this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.’ Young told People on July 13.

“I think when you least expect it and there is no stress in your life, the world has brought us what it was meant to be. I’m so excited that this is how it happened.’

JustFab’s brand ambassador originally met Tarek on a fishing trip in July 2019.