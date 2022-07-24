Heather Rae Young excitedly awaits the gender reveal of her child with husband Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young couldn’t contain her excitement as she took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the gender of her baby.

The mother-to-be, 34, who is pregnant with her and her husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child, shared a video as she got her makeup done for the special occasion.

She wore a leopard print bathrobe and said, “Today is a special day. We’ll find out if our baby is a boy or a girl!’

The blonde beauty – who stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset – pulled her hair back as she waited for an artist to apply makeup.

She sat in her luxury kitchen with 11-year-old stepdaughter Taylor El Moussa, who had her hair curled.

Heather asked her ‘Team girl or team boy?’ while the preteen replied, “Ummm, team girl!”

Then she stated, “I don’t care either, I’m just excited to find out!” before turning to her makeup artist to ask the same question.

Young also posted a photo of her stepson, six-year-old Brayden El Moussa, wearing a blue patterned shirt.

She wrote about the image “My heart” with two white heart emojis and tagged her husband’s Instagram account.

Heather added: “He’s a team kid, but he’s so excited anyway.”

Moments later, she uploaded a photo of the family in an SUV on their way to the event.

The media star wrote: ‘On the way!!!! To reveal gender!!’ and she was seen with her makeup complete, wearing a silky white outfit.

Taylor showed off her perfectly curly blonde hair as her brother showed a peace sign as they sat in the back seat.

Tarek wore matte black sunglasses and smiled as he wore a short-sleeved shirt with a collar.

The couple has kept fans updated on their public pregnancy journey, which started with IVF.

In the end, however, they were able to conceive naturally, with Heather calling it a “miracle.”

Pending the gender reveal, the real estate magnate showed off a white manicure with blue and pink stones on Saturday.

The short, square design was sleek and pretty, giving delicate nods to the baby’s impending sex.

She wrote about the outtake: ‘Boy or girl, what’s it going to be?! We’ll know tomorrow!!!’

In keeping with the ‘this or that’ theme, she also placed bouquets of pink and blue flowers and added, ‘We love you. We are so looking forward to it.’

Last week, she posted an Instagram story rocking her baby bump in a gym mirror.

She wrote: “Workouts are a little different these days. Cardio on elliptical trainer, incline walking and stepper 2-3 days a week. Reformer Pilates 1-2 days a week.’

And her husband, whom she married last year, expressed her gratitude when he shared what he called an “appreciation post.”

“Appreciation to my wife who makes it easy to work LONG days…while she’s pregnant,” he gushed.