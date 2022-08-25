Heather Rae Young denies that she has made being Tarek El Moussa’s wife her ‘entire personality’

<!–

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young criticized a misogynistic tweet that claimed that she made marriage to her husband, Tarek El Moussa, her “whole personality.”

After a hater mocked that the reality star, 34, has lost her personality identity since she tied the knot with 41-year-old Flip or Flop alum in October, the former Playboy Playmate had a smart response.

‘No girl, that’s called true love. Most people will never experience that,” the mother-to-be fired back. Luckily I found one of the most incredible men out there.

In response to her response, fans of the Anaheim native, who is expecting her first child with El Moussa, told her that “people will always envy what you have and bow deeply to tear it down.”

“Ignore the haters, you’re doing a great job!” one of her followers encouraged on Twitter.

Last month, Heather and husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, held a gender reveal party and announced they are expecting a boy.

In videos shared on social media, the real estate couple launched cannons that poured down blue confetti, confirming the child’s gender.

This will be Heather’s first child and baby number three for Tarek, who shares daughter Taylor (11) and son Brayden (6) with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The couple initially revealed they were expecting on July 13, which came after they struggled with fertility issues.

“It was a huge shock,” the blonde beauty shared People. “We just didn’t expect this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.’

The two began dating in 2019 and married in 2021, with scenes from the ceremony airing on Selling Sunset.

Young met El Moussa on July 4, 2019, when he saw her on a neighboring boat.