Heather Rae Young cradles her growing baby bump bump as she hits the gym with Tarek El Moussa 

She is waiting for the arrival of her first child.

But Heather Rae Young found time over the weekend to hit the gym with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, put her bump front and center as she posed through the gym next to her husband.

Break the sweat! Heather Rae Young found time over the weekend to hit the gym with her husband Tarek El Moussa

As Tarek lifted weights, Heather cradled her growing baby bump as she posed in the mirror.

Heather was a vision of fitness in a fitted black tank top, leggings and trainers. Her blond hair was in a ponytail and there was a white AirPod in her ear.

Meanwhile, Tarek looked intensely focused on his exercises as he lifted a heavy weight overhead.

“Gym on a Saturday,” Heather wrote in elegant font. “His idea @therealtarekelmoussa.”

Mom-to-be Heather and Tarek announced their pregnancy news in July, and last month the reality star was spotted showing off her belly while running errands in the Newport Beach area.

Heather and Tarek announced their pregnancy news in July, and last month the reality star was spotted showing off her belly while running errands in the Newport Beach area.

Heather, who also goes by her married last name El Moussa, stayed comfortable in black leggings and a gray tank top layered over a black sports bra.

She also carried a long-sleeved sweatshirt, just in case.

Heather was also out and about the next day, wearing form-fitting baby blue pants as she filmed Selling Sunset.

Busy woman: Heather wore slim-fitting baby blue pants when she filmed Selling Sunset last month

Ever fashionable, the platinum blonde beauty paired them with a light-colored Fendi sweater with gold coin buttons.

The Netflix personality flashed a peace sign while in Los Angeles’ trendy West Hollywood neighborhood.

It looked like the superstar broker was caught between the two shots as she slipped her feet into a pair of fluffy leopard print slippers.

In her hands she carried her cell phone and a can of La Croix bubbly.

Stylish: Ever fashionable, the platinum blonde beauty paired her pants with a light-colored Fendi sweater with gold buttons

So far, the reality star has shown no signs of slowing down since she and her husband announced their surprising baby news.

‘Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa is coming early 2023!!’ the couple wrote on Instagram on July 13, 2022.

From there, they both took to their respective Instagram stories to share more about their pregnancy, which admittedly came as a shock as they struggled with fertility issues.

‘She’s definitely pregnant! You see that belly!’ El Moussa, 41, added.

Heather went on to say: ‘Finally we can announce it. We’ve been hiding it, it’s been really hard, but we’re so excited to have a baby El Moussa!’

Open book: The Anaheim, California native hasn’t been shy when it comes to providing updates on the progress of her burgeoning baby bump on social media; she was seen this week

Stepmother: Young confessed she can’t imagine her life without her two stepchildren

The couple, who married in October 2021, would hold a gender reveal party, where they announced they were expecting a baby boy.

This will be Heather’s first child and baby number three for El Moussa, who shares daughter Taylor (11) and son Brayden (6) with ex-wife Christina Hall.

“It’s weird because I never really imagined my life would be a bonus mom to two kids, but now I can’t imagine my life without them,” the former Playboy Playmate told her stepchildren in February 2021. Us Weekly.

She added: ‘I’ve grown so close to Bray and Tay, and I get asked all the time what it’s like to be their bonus mom (and future stepmother!!) and the truth is it’s one of the best things that ever happened to me.

El Moussa and Heather met while on a fishing trip in July 2019, and tied the knot in a ceremony near Santa Barbara last October.