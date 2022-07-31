Heather Rae Young cradles growing baby bump in sweatpants and sports bra

Tarek El Moussa is spending some quality time with the family this weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

But it turns out that his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young, had to stay in Los Angeles on the advice of her doctor.

Before sending her husband and his two children to the airport, the Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram page to give her 2.9 million fans and followers a glimpse of her growing baby bump by posting a selfie.

Mom-to-be: Heather Rae Young, 34, gave her 2.9 million Instagram fans and followers a glimpse of her growing baby bump by wearing a sports bra with a tracksuit

“Hello baby boy,” Young, 34, wrote of the photo that shows the reality star cradling her burgeoning bump as she stands in front of a mirror in her walk-in closet.

The reality star, who learned last week that she is expecting a son, was dressed in a sporty look in light brown sweatpants and a matching hoodie

She also wore a sports bra underneath that helped show her belly, and pulled her long blond locks back from her face and into a ponytail.

Family Vacation: The Selling Sunset star helped send her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his two children to Cabo San Lucas for a summer vacation

Young would then lovingly send the family to Mexico, which she documented with a photo of her husband and his two children.

“My loves go to Cabo @therealtarekelmoussa,” she captioned the photo of the former Flip Or Flop host alongside his daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six, who he shares with former c-host, ex-wife Christina Hall (née Christina Haack).

El Moussa, 40, dressed in black sweatsuit sneakers and a baseball cap, wrapped his arms around his children for the photo apparently taken just before they were scheduled to catch their flight to Cabo.

R&R: Young’s doctor advised her not to travel to Cabo, her husband and his two children, so she can get some rest and relaxation without all the crowds.

With the house empty for a few days, Young focuses on her health and well-being, which includes exercising, girls time, and rest and relaxation.

Just a few hours earlier, she posted a photo of herself lying and relaxing on a couch, where she revealed she will be having a “girls weekend” with “sweats” and “eat and sleep.”

“@therealtarekelmoussa, kids and family are in Cabo,” continued Young, adding, “I was left behind because of my Dr. Recommendations. I miss my [heart] and family.’

Morning workout: The reality star showed her growing baby bump again as she kicked off her Saturday morning Pilates session in leggings and a tank top

Her day started early, hours before she sent the family to Cabo San Lucas.

‘Morning Pilates session. Been up since 5.20am,” she wrote in another Insta-Story post where she snapped the selfie while sitting on top of one of the Pilates machines.

For her early morning workout, she emphasized her growing baby bump again by wearing black leggings with a black camouflage tank top that hugged her feminine curves.

Knowing they would be apart for a few days, Young and El Moussa spent Fridays together, both work and play.

Quality time: Knowing they would be apart for a few days, Young and El Moussa spent Friday together, which included both work and play

Soon mommy hard at work! Swipe to see my growing belly at work,” she began in the caption of a post showing the couple in a house being renovated while filming for their new reality series The Flipping El Moussas.

She continued: ‘It’s funny because they say when you get pregnant you lose your energy, you have morning sickness and things get harder to do, but I’m so lucky to feel 100% good! I still wake up early, go to pilates, sit and work all day, and feel great – I asked my sister and mom about it and they were the same way so maybe it runs in the family but definitely no signs of delay.

The mother-to-be ended the post with a question ‘to all the pregnant ladies or mommies out there, what was your experience?’

El Moussa and Young met while on a fishing trip in July 2019, and tied the knot in a ceremony near Santa Barbara last October.