Heather Rae Young covers baby bump while filming The Flipping El Moussas with Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young nearly covered her growing baby bump while out with husband Tarek El Moussa on Friday.

The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star and her 40-year-old husband were spotted in Long Beach, California, while filming for their new reality series The Flipping El Moussas.

Heather, who heard last week that she was expecting a baby boy, looked chic in light yellow high-waisted cargo pants.

She wore it with a white tank top tucked into her pants, along with matching white open-toed heels.

She stuck to the theme with a beautiful strand of thick white pearls wrapped around her throat.

The blond beauty had her long locks tied tightly in a high ponytail and fanned out over her shoulders.

She carried a gray handbag under her arm and she added some extra flair to her look with earrings that framed her heavily made-up face.

Tarek was dressed more casually in a gray T-shirt and navy blue jeans with black sneakers.

The now-married couple met while on a fishing trip in July 2019.

Tarek was previously married to his Flip Or Flop colleague Christina Hall, with whom he tied the knot in 2009.

The couple share a son named Brayden, six, and a daughter named Taylor, 11, during their marriage, which ended in 2018.

El Moussa eventually started dating Young and the following year they officially went Instagram with their relationship.

The couple moved in together in 2020 and they announced they were engaged that same year.

The happy couple waited until October last year before holding a wedding ceremony near Santa Barbara.

El Moussa and Young announced earlier this month that they would be welcoming a child into their lives.

The two recently spoke to People and Young told the media that finding out she was pregnant “was a huge shock.”

She added: “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what it was meant to be.”

The couple revealed earlier this week that they would be welcoming a boy into their lives.