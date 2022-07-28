Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are every inch the close couple while leaving their office

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa were spotted leaving their Anaheim Hills, California office on Wednesday afternoon.

The reality TV personalities, aged 34 and 40 respectively, seemed cheerful as they walked to their car and got ready to head home for the day.

The happy couple tied the knot last year and are currently awaiting the birth of their forthcoming child, a son.

Get out: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa were spotted leaving their Anaheim Hills office Wednesday afternoon

Young hid her growing baby bump with a black t-shirt worn under a light blue denim jacket.

The reality TV personality paired her top with a set of matching leggings and rocked a stark white pair of sneakers.

The influencer wore various jewelry and held a leather bag over her left shoulder.

Her platinum blonde hair remained tied up in a bun, complimenting the light hue of her outerwear.

There she is: Young hid her growing baby bump with a black T-shirt worn under a light blue denim jacket

Matching well: The reality TV personality paired her top with a set of matching leggings and rocked a stark white pair of sneakers

El Moussa kept it casual in a black t-shirt, slim-fitting dark blue jeans and a pair of sandals.

The now-married couple initially met during a fishing trip that took place in July 2019.

The real estate investor was previously married to his Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack, with whom he tied the knot in 2009.

The couple welcomed a son and daughter named Brayden and Taylor, aged six and 11, during their marriage, which eventually ended in 2018.

In the past: The now-married couple first met on a fishing trip that took place in July 2019

El Moussa eventually started dating Young and the following year they officially went Instagram with their relationship.

The couple moved in together in 2020 and they announced they were engaged that same year.

The happy couple waited until October last year before holding a wedding ceremony near Santa Barbara.

El Moussa and Young announced earlier this month that they would be welcoming a child into their lives.

Future Parents: The now-married couple first met on a fishing trip that took place in July 2019

The two recently spoke to People and Young told the media that finding out she was pregnant “was a huge shock.”

She added: “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what it was meant to be.”

The couple revealed earlier this week that they would be welcoming a boy into their lives.