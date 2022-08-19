Heather Rae El Moussa showcases baby bump in sporty workout ensemble after leaving Pilates class

<!–

Heather Rae El Moussa showed off her baby belly after a Pilates class in Newport Beach on Wednesday.

The reality star, 34, wore a small gray tank top and tight salmon-colored leggings wrapped tightly around her legs.

El Moussa’s long blond locks were tied in a tight ponytail as she left the training studio.

The Anaheim resident shielded her eyes from the harsh Southern California sun with square-edged black shades, and she carried a sweater in her arms.

El Moussa, former Heather Rae Young, stared at her phone the entire walk from her car.

Heather also posted on Instagram about her pregnancy on Thursday: ‘Future mother and father to another baby El Moussa’ [blue heart emojis] It’s bizarre that it’s been almost a whole month since we found out we’d be parents to another baby boy and there’s something extra special about having a baby with a man you already know is a great dad. is [white heart emoji].

“To see my husband have been such a wonderful father over the years to miss Tay and Bray Bray has melted my heart. Can’t wait to have another little one in the family… I hope he’s just like his dad [floating hearts emoji, blue heart emoji] but maybe with Mama’s nose and lips.’

The Selling Sunset star’s workout came just days after her husband Tarek, 40, complimented his better half on how hard she’s worked.

“When it’s every day to take your wife to work>>> [hands up emoji],” the Flip or Flop star wrote in a caption on Instagram. “I am impressed with how amazing Heather has done during her pregnancy. Still working, still working out and still an incredible stepmother to Tay and Bray!’

He added, “I’ve been getting a ton of questions about her pregnancy, so if you have any specific questions that I didn’t get in my DMs, let me know below and I’ll use this post to answer them.”

Tarek shared a photo of the couple standing on the porch of a beautiful home with the father of two pretending to bite his wife of almost a year in the ear.

Tarek and Heather first started dating in 2019, a year after he and his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall divorced.

The couple had been married for nine years, starting in 2009 after meeting at a real estate agency where they both worked.

They share two children: 11-year-old Taylor and six-year-old Brayden.

Tarek and Heather’s first child, who they revealed earlier this month was a boy, is expected in early 2023.