Heather Rae El Moussa conceals bump in black suit for Selling Sunset taping

Heather Rae El Moussa didn’t look pregnant on Thursday as she headed to a shoot for her hit TV series Selling Sunset in West Hollywood.

The 34-year-old blonde beauty, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, wore a blazer and tank top with slim pants as she made her way to a building.

This sighting comes just as she took to social media to show off the supplies Tarek has already bought for the new kid.

The new goodies include a car seat, crib and small swing. The items had barely been unpacked and appeared to be in a small room in their home.

In the new photos taken near a studio in West Hollywood, Heather is wearing an open blazer with a black top and black skinny pants.

And the reality TV diva carried a small off-white handbag with hearts stamped into the leather.

The star added cotton candy pink heels with a diamond accent on the front.

Her hair was pulled up into a half ponytail that showed her nicely made-up face for the camera.

Meanwhile, Heather has recorded her show about real estate agents in Los Angeles selling expensive homes.

The series also stars Chrishell Stause and the Oppenheim brothers.

Last week, Heather vowed to be “present, involved, loving and supportive” when she becomes a mother.

The star is expecting a son – her first child – with husband Tarek and she has shared her parenting goals in a candid online post – insisting she wants to approach motherhood with “meaningful intent rather than just moving on”.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: ‘Currently: The perfect mix of busy working moms-to-be and enjoying every moment of our boy growing. I feel like even though I’m busier than ever, I have so many moments where I pause to do little things like feel my belly or smile when I feel him kick.”

She added: “I think in my whole life I’ve tried to do everything with intention and that’s exactly how I want to approach motherhood.

With a meaningful intention instead of just going on.’

Heather has insisted she doesn’t plan to stop working once the baby arrives, but she’s promised to make sure she’s there for all the important moments in his life.

She shares a lot: Her fans loved her posting bump pics

She continued: “I want to be the type of mom who works and has a great career, but who is also there for all times, big or small, for our baby boy. I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive and my only hope is that one day I can be one of his role models.”

The stars of Flipping El Moussas announced their baby news in a series of sweet beach snaps in July. They later revealed the gender of their unborn baby on social media. Tarek and Heather Rae both wrote on the same post: ‘Baby boy El Moussa [blue heart emoji].’

In August, Heather shared an ultrasound image of her son, writing: ‘This was the very first time I’ve seen him since I found out his gender, so it was so special [heart face emoji]. I like ultrasounds because I can see him and hear his heartbeat.’ Heather added: ‘Overall the ultrasound went well and got a little bit’ [peek] with our boy made my week.’